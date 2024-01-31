Elk Hunt Application Period February 7-28

NASHVILLE --- The application period for the 2024 Tennessee Elk Quota Hunt is open February 7-28.

Applications are available and accepted at any Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency regional office, TWRA license agent, online at gooutdoorstennessee.com or via the TWRA mobile app. Applications will be accepted until midnight (CST) Feb. 28.

There are 19 total permits available in 2024. The total includes 17 permits for the archery only season and the gun/muzzleloader/archery season, one youth permit, and one donated permit to be drawn during the Tennessee Conservation Raffle presented by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation, a non-governmental organization.

Each applicant may apply as an individual (no party hunts) and may select up to four hunt zone choices on the application. There is one youth permit elk available for resident youth between ages 13-16 who must be 13 on or before Oct. 12 and not turn 17 on or before the same date. Youth may not apply for both the youth elk quota hunt and the regular quota hunt. Only youth 16 or older may apply for the regular hunt. More information on the 2024 elk hunts may be found on the TWRA website at TNWildlife.org.

There is no application fee for Annual Sportsman, Lifetime Sportsman, or Annual Senior Citizen license holders. For all other applicants, there is a non-refundable $12 application fee plus a $1 agent fee. There is a $2 processing fee if the application is made on the Internet. When applying at a license agent, hunters must remain at the location while the application is processed. Hunters will receive a receipt with a confirmation number when the application is complete.

Tennessee began its elk hunt in 2009 with just five tags available. Since then, hunting opportunities have grown as the elk population expands. The elk hunting zones are located on North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area. Hunting on private lands is allowed only with landowner permission in Anderson, Campbell, Claiborne, Morgan, and Scott counties.

