Corporate Technologies Acquires NuMSP

IT ExchangeNet facilitates transaction

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corporate Technologies, a leading national managed service provider (MSP) offering IT and cybersecurity solutions, has acquired NuMSP, another national MSP that offers IT solutions for small and mid-sized businesses (SMB). The acquisition expands Corporate Technologies' national presence to 16 markets in eleven states.

The transaction was facilitated by IT ExchangeNet, a global leader in smaller mid-market mergers and acquisitions focusing on DevOps, MSPs, MSSPs, as well as leading channel partners such as Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce and ServiceNow.

According to Brad Miller, CEO of NuMSP, “IT ExchangeNet understands the MSP space, generating the interest of more than 100 buyers for NuMSP. They have a disciplined process and were instrumental in our sale to CorpTech.”

About NuMSP
NuMSP specializes in delivering a wide array of IT needs including network management, cybersecurity, cloud solutions, and data backup. They work to ensure seamless, secure, and scalable IT infrastructure that adapts and grows with business. To learm more visit numsp.com

About Corporate Technologies
Founded in 1981, Corporate Technologies is a leading provider of managed services, cybersecurity solutions and disaster recovery services for businesses. Corporate Technologies is an award-winning company serving more than 1500 customers across the country. For more information visit www.gocorptech.com

About IT ExchangeNet:
Founded in 1998 IT ExchangeNet is a global leader in smaller mid-market IT mergers and acquisitions focusing on DevOps, MSPs, MSSPs, as well as leading channel partners such as Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce and ServiceNow. The firm owns a buyer database of more than 85,000 IT decision-makers and focuses on smaller IT businesses valued below $30M by leveraging long-standing relationships and world-class data analytics.

Mackenzie Shoemaker
IT ExchangeNet
mshoemaker@martinwolf.com

