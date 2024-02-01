EBCI Welcomes Sasha Quijano-Edwards, BSN, RN As Pediatric Clinical Trial Coordinator & Patient Navigator

Sasha Quijano End Brain Cancer Initiative

Sasha will be assisting patients and families in accessing studies, clinical trials, and treatments. Join us in welcoming Sasha to our EBCI team and family!

Sasha will be a vital part of our Pediatric Resources. She will assist patients and families in studies, clinical trials, and treatments. Please join me in welcoming Sasha to our EBCI team and family” — Dellann Elliott Mydland