Rellevate Announces Arturo Byrd as a Business Development Partner

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rellevate, Inc., a fintech company dedicated to empowering middle and lower-income Americans through leading-edge digital banking, payment and disbursements services announces an addition to its Sales Team.

With a commitment to revolutionizing digital banking, payments, and disbursements, Rellevate welcomes Arturo Byrd as a Business Development Partner.

Arturo comes to us with over 20 years of proven software sales experience including with Oracle where he was a Senior SaaS Sales Director managing both the US and Latin America markets. He is a results-oriented leader of high-impact direct sales and business development teams. With broad experience in complex problem solving, business planning, analysis and sales negotiation, his credentials also include his work at PanTerra Networks and PolyVision cultivating clients in the US, Latin America and Canada.

“With Arturo’s broad sales experience, he will be a great addition to the Rellevate Team as we focus on key verticals in both Employer and Public Sectors to empower Americans to affordably access, move, and use their money - anytime, anywhere.” said Greg Schneider, Co-Founder and CIO of Rellevate, Inc.

Arturo holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from Georgia State University.

About Rellevate, Inc.

Rellevate, Inc. is a digital fintech company dedicated to empowering middle and lower-income Americans through innovative digital banking and payment services that allow them to access, move and use their money – anytime. The company’s suite of financial services, offered primarily via employers and the public sector, includes the Pay Any-Day Product, a Digital Account with a Visa Debit Card, Bill Pay, & Money Send, Rellevate PayCard, Disbursement Products, and also Gift and Incentive Cards. For more information on Rellevate and Rellevate’s digital financial services, visit www.rellevate.com or contact Rellevate at info@rellevate.com

Michele Sullender
Rellevate, Inc.
msullender@rellevate.com

