MarineQuest 2024: Celebrating science for 29 years!

The Fish and Wildlife Research Institute proudly welcomes the public to MarineQuest, an annual open house celebrating Florida's diverse wildlife, ecosystems and cutting-edge research. Now in its 29th year, MarineQuest offers a unique opportunity for thousands of visitors to explore Florida's fish and wildlife.

MarineQuest will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10 and will be hosted at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) Fish and Wildlife Research Institute in downtown St. Petersburg at 100 8th Avenue SE. MarineQuest is held in conjunction with the St. Petersburg Science Festival.

From touch tanks featuring live marine critters to interactive activities for kids, MarineQuest promises a day filled with excitement and education. Attendees can engage with top researchers from Florida and delve into the world of sharks, rays, manatees, birds, coral, red tide and more. Live demonstrations and educational exhibits will showcase FWRI’s commitment to protecting, conserving, and managing Florida's invaluable fish and wildlife resources.

Mark your calendars for MarineQuest 2024 and join us for a day of discovery, education, and family-friendly fun! Learn more at MyFWC.com/Research by clicking on the “MarineQuest 2024” slider and Facebook page.

Event parking is downtown at the SouthCore parking garage, 101 First Ave. S. A free shuttle will transport visitors from the parking garage to the event entrance. There will be a limited number of disabled parking spaces available near the event entrance, on First St. S. between Sixth Ave. S. and Eighth Ave. S.

To accommodate specific needs pursuant to disability laws, participants are invited to contact the event planner at 727-896-8626 or the City of St. Petersburg Community Affairs Division at 727-893-7345 or 727-892-5259 TDD/TTY.