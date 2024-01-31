Submit Release
[UPDATE] Taxes of Texas: Field Guide Now Available

Tax Field Guide cover - 2024

TEXAS, January 31 - To help Texans better understand Texas tax revenue, the Comptroller's office has updated Taxes of Texas: A Field Guide (PDF). The report provides a graphic-rich overview of major state and local taxes, including historical collections and estimates of future revenue growth. The guide, which features a tablet-friendly design and links to in-depth state financial publications, offers an overview of the budget process and outlines the basics of local taxes.

This helpful resource covers the major Texas state taxes and enables readers to:

  • Learn how major taxes have contributed to state revenue during the past 10 years;
  • See revenue collections, estimates and allocations on one page; and
  • Connect to other, in-depth resources about state taxes and finances.

Every year, the state of Texas collects billions of dollars in state taxes and fees, federal receipts and other sources of revenue. These funds are used to pay for all of the responsibilities of the state government, including the education of public school students and the provision of health insurance for low-income Texans.

