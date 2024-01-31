Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,609 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 435,832 in the last 365 days.

Petty Poser Drops His First New Single of 2024, Dream

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising electronic musical artist Chris Piro, aka Petty Poser, is set to make waves in the music industry with the release of their latest single, "Dream." This is the first new release in 2024 for Petty Poser.

Dream is an emotional composition that creates an atmosphere carried by Petty Poser’s complex compositions. With Petty Poser's signature emotional vocals and energetic melodies, the single is poised to resonate with a diverse audience.

Petty Poser pushes the limits of electronic music, continuously changing their sound and challenging genre norms with a strong eye for detail and a love of experimentation. Their songs' sumptuous textures, airy melodies, and mesmerizing synths provide an enthralling and deep phonic experience. Dream is a perfect example of their ability to combine classic influence with the modern electronic connection.

Petty Poser stands out as a true innovator in an electronic music-heavy world by consistently pushing the genre's boundaries and enthralling fans with their distinctive fusion of electronic and downtempo sounds.

“I am so excited about the year and all of the music I have coming out. I really feel like Dream is a step in rediscovering my sound and sharing it with you all.” -Chris Piro

Petty Poser's Dream is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music & YouTube Music. Music Lovers should not miss out on the chance to experience the magic of Petty Poser’s latest creation.

For press inquiries, interviews, or booking requests, please contact Petty Poser at contact@pettyposer.com or visit https://www.pettyposer.com/

Find Petty Poser across the internet at: https://linktr.ee/pettyposer

Stream Petty Poser's Dream at: https://open.spotify.com/track/0Zun9Y8Dhhwm02m6buET7I

Watch “Dream” by Petty Poser on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UnXu6kLX9l4

Chris Piro
Petty Poser
contact@pettyposer.com

You just read:

Petty Poser Drops His First New Single of 2024, Dream

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Movie Industry, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more