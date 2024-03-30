SWBC Mortgage’s Marietta Branch Honored with a 2023 Best of Georgia Award for Outstanding Home Financing Services
MARIETTA , GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WBC Mortgage, a leader in the home financing sector, proudly announces its latest achievement: The Marietta Branch is being honored with the 2023 Best of Georgia Award. This prestigious recognition highlights the local branch’s commitment to excellence in customer service and innovation in the mortgage industry, and its dedication to helping individuals and families achieve the dream of homeownership.
This award-winning approach shines in the Marietta Branch, as they have a deep understanding of the challenges many face in the mortgage industry. "Our industry has a reputation for making it difficult for people to get into the home of their dreams. My team knows a home mortgage is the most personal investment an American will make. We view each mortgage as a unique and personal journey, striving to make it a joyful experience,” Branch Manager Mark Baker says. This ethos is evident in their commitment to providing peace of mind to customers through innovative technology and excellent customer service.
Winning the Best of Georgia Award in 2023 didn't happen by chance. It was the result of votes from satisfied customers, a clear indicator of the trust and confidence people have in the SWBC Mortgage Marietta Branch. Their approach to home financing is not just about providing loans but about creating a supportive environment where borrowers can thrive. This is echoed in their invitation to potential clients: "Even if you’ve spoken to another lender, call us. Our experienced professionals will help you compare options to ensure that you are able to choose the home financing that fits your situation and goals. We truly want to serve you, even after you close. We are your partner for life."
Branch Manager, Mark Baker, has been recognized by Mortgage Executive Magazine for the last 11 consecutive years, with production in the “Top 1%” nationally. He has also been honored by the Scotsman Guide as a top mortgage originator since 2018. The 2023 Best of Georgia Award is more than just an accolade for SWBC Mortgage’s Marietta Branch and Baker’s entire team. It's a reflection of their deep-rooted commitment to empowering their community through responsible and supportive mortgage services. Their journey and success are not just about numbers and awards; they are about the countless families they have helped to achieve their dreams of homeownership.
For more information, Click Here.
Location: 55 Atlanta Street SE, Ste. 211
Marietta, GA 30060
Check Licensing at www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org | Equal Housing Lender
Mark Baker | NMLS #216217
SWBC Mortgage Corporation, NMLS #9741
+1 678-462-7167
