Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,609 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 435,835 in the last 365 days.

BERTAZZONI SPA OPENS NEW SHOWROOM IN STOCKHOLM

UDINE, UDINE, ITALIA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bertazzoni Spa, a historic Italian company producing high quality and designer household appliances, announces the inauguration of its renovated showroom in Stockholm, Sweden.

Located in one of the streets with the highest concentration of art and design, the store has been completely renovated and opened to the public for a unique shopping experience for the Northern European market.

"Our Swedish branch - explains Valentina Bertazzoni, Style and Communication director of Bertazzoni - was one of the first in Europe and today we consider the Swedish and Danish markets one of the most attentive to the mix of aesthetics and performance of our products. The restyling has aimed at making the Stockholm headquarters similar to 'Casa Bertazzoni', an experiential showroom  at our historic headquarters in Guastalla (Reggio Emilia)".

Valentina Bertazzoni, together with her brother Nicola, participated in the event for the inauguration of 'Casa Bertazzoni' in Stockholm.

"A tribute - explains Valentina - to the customers who supported us in building our brand in Sweden and Northern Europe. All our appliances are designed  and engineered according to the  principle of 'Forme&Function', products with a high stylistic and at the same time technologically innovative'.

francesca schenetti
Froogs Srl
+39 3398093543
francesca.schenetti@froogs.it

You just read:

BERTAZZONI SPA OPENS NEW SHOWROOM IN STOCKHOLM

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more