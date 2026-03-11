Human-Centric Industry: Fabio Storchi Joins UNIAPAC Foundation World Board, Highlighting the 'Emilian Business Model'

Fabio Storchi has been officially appointed to the Board of the UNIAPAC Foundation

REGGIO EMILIA, REGGIO EMILIA, ITALY, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global leadership of faith-based business ethics gains a prominent Italian voice. Fabio Storchi has been officially appointed to the Board of the UNIAPAC Foundation, the international organization headquartered in Paris that promotes Christian humanism and corporate social responsibility in the global business community.To seal this appointment and study the renowned "Emilian Industrial Model," a high-level international delegation led by UNIAPAC Foundation President Sigrid Marz and Secretary General Rodrigo Whitelaw visited the heart of Italy’s "Mechanical Valley."The Factory as a Space for Human GrowthThe delegation, accompanied by Storchi, visited two cornerstones of the regional industrial system: Vimi Fasteners (Novellara), a leader in high-precision mechanical components, and Comer Industries (Reggiolo), a global benchmark in mechatronics for the agricultural and industrial sectors.At Vimi Fasteners, CEO Marco Sargenti welcomed the guests, emphasizing the company's anthropocentric vision:"Those who enter the company do not just bring skills, but their entire person. A business must recognize and value the individual in their entirety, transforming the production site into a space for human and professional growth."In this perspective, the mission of the Christian entrepreneur emerges as a seamless synthesis between faith and professional life, avoiding the separation that risks relegating personal values to the private sphere alone.From "Know-How" to "Giving Meaning"Fabio Storchi, who also serves as President of UCID Reggio Emilia (Christian Union of Business Executives), outlined the future trajectory of corporate culture during the meetings."In recent decades, we have developed technical 'know-how' and relational 'soft skills'," stated Storchi. "Today, the real challenge is 'giving meaning to work'. A company cannot limit itself to economic results; it must question the real contribution it offers to the lives of its collaborators and the social cohesion of the community."A Strategic Bridge for Global EthicsThe visit of Marz and Whitelaw signals a growing global interest in the Emilian model—a unique ecosystem capable of merging international competitiveness with industrial humanism. Storchi’s appointment to the UNIAPAC Foundation board acts as a strategic bridge to export this culture worldwide, proving that human dignity and mutual trust are effective levers for sustainable economic development.

