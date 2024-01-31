Experts Reveal Their Go-To Flooring Destination For Luxury Home Renovations in Miami

Luxury Home Renovations in Miami Award-winning company

Award-winning company European Flooring is setting a new standard in premium hardwood flooring

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami’s leading architects, interior designers, and discerning homeowners love starting their design projects at one destination: European Flooring’s inspiring Miami gallery.

Set up in an immersive manner that beautifully showcases how the hardwood will look and feel in a home, European Flooring’s Miami gallery is the first stop for many of the city’s top design experts when starting a new project.

The luxury hardwood flooring company, which has won the acclaimed Luxe RED for Best Flooring in the Nation for two consecutive years (2022 and 2023, respectively), has grown a loyal following of industry experts and design enthusiasts since establishing their presence in the South Florida region. It’s no surprise that their Miami gallery is a key destination when mapping out the plans for a design project, be it a new build or a renovation.

“After sampling more than 10 flooring stores in Miami-Dade and Broward county, I am so happy I stumbled upon this addition to the Design District. Nothing in the market competes with the material they are offering. European Flooring has by far the most beautiful flooring, and professional and meticulous installing; they are incredible to work with. Our floors are stunning. We have received tons of compliments, and I recommend European Flooring of Miami to everyone I know,” shared Karina Shapiro, a Miami homeowner and European Flooring client.

What truly sets European Flooring apart from their competition is the high quality and expert craftsmanship of their product. The company is an exclusive vendor of Legno Bastone, a family-run company that has been cultivating and refining fine European hardwood for over five generations.

Each plank is sourced from an old growth tree that has been carefully preserved over the course of its life. This method ensures the resulting planks will have high levels of durability and resilience in addition to a timelessly elegant appearance. Legno Bastone is dedicated to sustainable production, and works carefully to replace and preserve trees in the forests they work with.

Once selected, European Flooring further enhances the hardwood for optimal strength, longevity, and versatility. Each plank is infused with the company’s signature marine-grade core, a unique feature that offers moisture and humidity resistance - a vital element for thriving in Miami’s tropical climate. Finally, the planks are finished with an all-natural UV-cured, hard-wax oil protective finish to maintain the integrity of the flooring. Both of these key features are made without the use of harmful VOCs (volatile organic compounds), keeping in line with the company’s commitment to safety and environmental stewardship. European Flooring’s offerings are truly built to last no matter what comes their way, so that families can enjoy the beauty and endurance of luxury hardwood flooring for decades to come.

And while the sophistication of Legno Bastone planks is evident even through photos, its quality truly shines in person. European Flooring’s commercial and residential clients believe that seeing the flooring options artfully displayed in the Miami gallery helps fuel their inspiration and feel more confident about their selection process.

“The quality of European Flooring materials are unmatched to other showrooms we visited. I will be instructing all of my clients and friends to visit the gallery in Miami when seeking wood flooring,” expressed Brendan Straw, a Miami-based real estate agent and European Flooring client.

More than just a showroom, European Flooring’s Miami location is a bona fide gallery filled with visual stimulation and artistry. The collections are thoughtfully curated to cater to different design aesthetics while highlighting the organic charm of each plank. From rich black walnut to chic white oak, clients can find the ideal shade and grain pattern that aligns with their dream decor style.

In addition to making it easier to envision the end result of a project, physical visits to the Miami gallery allow clients to streamline the entire design process. European Flooring’s dedicated team can also work with clients to explain and set up an installation, which is performed through the company’s in-house team. European Flooring prides itself in being one of the world’s only two companies that provides Legno Bastone-certified installation. This allows the company to guarantee end-to-end quality control, so that clients can reap the full benefits of Legno Bastone flooring.

Design enthusiasts of all calibers are invited to visit European Flooring’s Miami gallery to kickstart their upcoming projects with high levels of quality, craftsmanship, and innovation.

