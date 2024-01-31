Xsolla Announces Story3, a New Platform for Creators: Fair Compensation, Direct-to-Consumer Transactions, and Enhanced Creativity

"Today, creators are struggling with insufficient compensation, leading to challenges like erratic income streams and career uncertainty," said Shurick Agapitov, Founder of Xsolla and acclaimed author of Once Upon Tomorrow . "Story3 is our bold response to these issues, offering creators a platform to negotiate better terms and achieve more stable and predictable earnings from their work."

In an era marked by an explosion of digital content, the disparity in creator compensation has become increasingly pronounced. Addressing this critical issue, Xsolla brings forth Story3 as a meticulously engineered platform to empower storytellers, journalists, and writers, facilitating effective monetization while deepening the connection with their audience.

Story3 Features:

• Direct and Enhanced Audience Interaction: Story3 enables creators to engage directly with their audience by eliminating traditional distribution intermediaries.

• Efficient and User-Friendly Monetization Process: Integrating Xsolla's expertise in microtransactions, Story3 simplifies the monetization process for creators through twists. Each user choice, a 'twist,' leads to a branching path, creating a personalized and unique story.

• Streamlined Payouts: Story3 introduces an efficient payout system, ensuring creators receive timely and fair compensation, providing transparent, real-time earnings insights.

"The current digital narrative landscape often overlooks the value of its creators. With Story3, Xsolla is changing this narrative," said Chris Hewish, Interim CEO of Xsolla. "We're providing a platform where creators can directly engage with their audience and be rewarded fairly for their contributions, fostering a healthier, more vibrant future for digital storytelling,"

In his visionary book "Once Upon Tomorrow," author Shurick Agapitov explores the transformative power of storytelling and the creators' role in shaping the future of digital interactions.

Discover the future of creative engagement with Story3. To begin crafting your stories, visit: story3.com.

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla’s mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue, and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in London, Berlin, Seoul, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, Raleigh, Tokyo, and cities around the world, Xsolla supports major gaming titles like Valve, Twitch, Roblox, Epic Games, Take-Two, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, miHoYo, and more.

For additional information and to learn more, please visit: xsolla.com

Contacts

Derrick Stembridge

Global Director of Public Relations, Xsolla

Source: Xsolla