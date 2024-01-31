Industrial Robotics Market Technology and Demands Hits at CAGR of 12.6% by 2032

Global industrial robotics market is projected to reach $163 billion by 2032

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Industrial Robotics Market holds a significant presence in our rapidly evolving world. This sector employs advanced robotic systems and automation technology across diverse industries. Specifically designed for industrial applications, these robots aim to enhance efficiency, boost productivity, and elevate workplace safety. Equipped with sensors, control systems, and programming capabilities, industrial robots execute specific tasks with precision. Through programming, they handle repetitive, complex, and hazardous activities traditionally carried out by humans, resulting in increased outputs, cost efficiency, and reduced risk of workplace injuries. The spectrum of industrial robotics encompasses various types, including articulated robots, Cartesian robots, SCARA robots, and collaborative robots.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, the global industrial robotics industry is expected to witness a $163 billion by 2032, growing to notable CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast timeframe.

Top Players in The Research Are:

Yaskawa Electric Corporation, NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORPORATION (NACHI ROBOTIC SYSTEMS, INC.), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, KUKA AG, Daihen Corporation Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Universal Robots A/S, ABB, Seiko Epson Corporation., FANUC Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Denso Corporation

Dynamics of The Market:

Growing adoption of industry 4.0-

Industry 4.0 promotes the enhancement of novel technologies, such as collaborative robots and artificial intelligent robots, allowing industries to improve the performance of different processes, enhance productivity, and reduce errors. In July 2023, an article titled "Monitoring Climate Change: UN Adopts AI-Enabled Robots" explores the UN's use of AI-enabled robots to monitor and address the impacts of climate change. These robots improve the accuracy, efficiency, and safety of data collection in remote regions, enabling the implementation of real-time monitoring and effective techniques to decrease the effects of climate change. However, there is a need for further research and development to fully address the challenges posed by climate change. The growing use of Industry 4.0 in production worldwide contributes to the growth of robotics in different sectors, which enhances the market growth.

The automotive industry plays an important role in the present era-

It is worth mentioning that the increasing dependence of the automotive industry on automation and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and digitalization play a significant role in driving the demand for industrial robots in this sector.

The automotive industry is witnessing rapid advancement in robotics technology, which is in step with the rapid transformation that takes place. The current automotive industry benefits greatly from the implementation of robotics solution simulation and virtual commissioning, which enhances factory automation for OEMs, startups, and suppliers. For instance, PSA Group, the second-largest car manufacturer in Europe, is upgrading its production facilities in Europe by using Universal Robots UR10 collaborative robots. UBS predicts that around 6.3 billion electric vehicles will be purchased in Europe by 2025.

Key developments by frontrunners in the industrial robotics corner-

The industrial robots sector is highly competitive and there are various competitors. The implementation of Industry 4.0, which involves global digitization efforts, offers profitable prospects in the industrial robotics sector. There is a significant level of transparency due to the frequent exhibitions of robotics in various locations.

Moreover, there is intense competition between leading industry players. Large companies are taking part in acquisitions and collaborations with startups, with an emphasis on innovation. Some of the top companies such as ABB, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, FANUC Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, and KUKA AG.

