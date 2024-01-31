Unlocking Efficiency and Precision with Routing: Understanding the Backbone of HORISEN SMS Platform

RORSCHACH, SWITZERLAND, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The efficacy of communication is essential nowadays within the dynamic landscape of professional messaging businesses. It's not merely about the exchange of information; it's about ensuring that every message is delivered with speed, precision, and cost-effectiveness. To achieve that, the backbone of the HORISEN SMS Platform, the multi-award-winning solution, lies in its robust and versatile routing feature.

Elevating Messaging Operations

HORISEN SMS Platform stands as a pinnacle in managing wholesale and retail SMS businesses, offering an all-encompassing solution that scales alongside the evolving needs of the messaging industry. Its exceptional scalability and robust structure make it an ideal choice for those aiming to propel their messaging business to new heights.

The platform is designed to be blasting fast, facilitating an exceptionally high throughput of +20 Mio SMS/hour, easily extendable, complemented by a suite of modules that automate and streamline the daily operations of SMS trading. Its user-friendly interface masks the complexity of traffic operations, financial management, monitoring, and security, offering an all-in-one solution without the need for additional tools.

Routing: The Precision Engine

At the core of this SMS platform is its routing feature, a versatile tool that provides unparalleled control and customization over message transmission. It offers fully flexible, sales-driven routing and a powerful, laser-precise, rule-based routing editor. Users can exercise conditional routing, dictating message routing based on various parameters such as sender ID, message content, destination, encoding, TON, and NPI, among others.

Moreover, one of the standout capabilities is the ability to define routing and rules for individual customers, tailoring the experience for each client. The platform allows for diverse routing scenarios by defining multiple rules and conditions for a network, offering increased customization and delivery optimization. Additionally, it leverages MNP/HLR-based routing to maximize delivery rates, ensuring messages reach their intended recipients.

Adaptive Control and Swift Adjustments

An impressive feature of HORISEN SMS Platform is the rapid activation of routing changes - within a mere 10 seconds - ensuring prompt adaptation to evolving needs and traffic patterns. The platform facilitates load balancing over multiple suppliers, and with enhanced least-cost routing (LCR), it optimizes costs without compromising on delivery efficiency.

Tailored Precision for Success

The HORISEN SMS Platform’s routing capabilities not only signify power and control but also reflect the precision needed in the fast-paced messaging industry. With its versatile, user-friendly interface and robust features, it stands as a cornerstone in driving messaging businesses towards efficiency, reliability, and success.

For more information contact us or visit the HORISEN team at Capacity Middle East in Dubai next week from February 6 to 8.

