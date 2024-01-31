Data Under Siege? Combatting the Weaponization of Information in the Digital Age

The emergence of generative AI marks a pivotal shift in the digital landscape, profoundly impacting our ability to discern reality from fabrication. This technology, capable of producing highly convincing and realistic content such as news articles, social media posts, images, and videos, blurs the line between what’s authentic and what’s engineered. Its rise bears significant […]

