Creative Bioarray Announced The Release of Its Chemically Defined Media

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Bioarray, a globally-recognized partner in the field of scientific research, announced today the development and preparation of a broad range of chemically defined, animal component-free media applicable to diverse sectors of life science research, development, and industrial applications.

Built upon a bedrock of innovation and scientific excellence, the new Chemically Defined Media from Creative Bioarray offers a highly stable and consistent environment for cell culture. It opens new possibilities for bioprocessing applications such as protein, antibody and vaccine production, along with cell and gene therapy.

Striving to revolutionize life science practices, Creative Bioarray created its chemically-defined media without any animal-derived components, thereby avoiding any inconsistencies associated with these components. The company’s new solution optimizes production and ensures safety in bioprocesses, thereby accelerating the pace of biotechnology and pharmaceutical breakthroughs.

"We are extremely proud to provide such high-quality, chemically defined products to the scientific community," said Hannah Cole, the marketing director at Creative Bioarray. She also added, "Our commitment to quality, safety, and efficiency is unwavering, and our new media range underscore our continued determination to serve the life science industry at the forefront of innovation."

As a trusted partner serving globally, Creative Bioarray's embrace of chemically-defined media demonstrates its commitment to facilitating groundbreaking research across numerous fields. With these services, researchers can expect to experience cost-effective, efficient, and consistent results in their scientific explorations.

About Creative Bioarray

Creative BioArray has become a leading life science company specializing in offering high-quality services and products to scientists, helping them complete their research goals in a more efficient manner. Their offerings range from biosamples, cell products, and microorganisms to high throughput screening services, bioinformatics services, and customizable solutions.

