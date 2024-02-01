Zil Money to Host the Malappuram Marathon 2024, Offering Rewards Worth ₹Two Lakhs

The Malappuram Marathon is set to take place on February 18, 2024.

MANJERI, KERALA, INDIA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zil Money Corporation, a prominent US fintech company, has announced the Malappuram Marathon 2024, organized by Zil Money's global development center in Malappuram, Kerala, in collaboration with Malayala Manorama, a leading Malayalam Newspaper. Set under the theme 'Run for the Future,' the marathon will take place on February 18, 2024, promising participants an unforgettable experience and a chance to win prizes worth two lakh rupees.

Registration is free and open to participants of all ages and genders by visiting the Malappuram Marathon website or downloading the Malappuram Marathon App from the Google Play Store for Android users and the Apple Store for iOS users. Early registrants will enjoy exclusive benefits during the event.

The recently launched Malappuram Marathon App promises real-time updates, ensuring a seamless experience for participants. V R Vinod, the District Collector of Malappuram, inaugurated the app in a ceremony held at the Malappuram Civil Station. The mobile app aims to enhance participants' overall experience, providing them with real-time updates and crucial information during the marathon.

The Malappuram Marathon offers three categories with attractive rewards, including cash prizes, T-shirts, medals, certificates, gifts, and sports kits. The Half Marathon (21 KM) is for participants aged 18 and above, offering cash prizes of ₹30,000, ₹20,000, and ₹10,000 for the top three finishers. The Mini Marathon (10 KM) is specifically for women aged 18 and above, providing cash prizes of ₹15,000, ₹10,000, and ₹5,000 for the first three winners. The Half and Mini marathon also offers the winners from fourth to tenth position, and a premium sports kit will be given to the top ten athletes aged 50 and above.

The Zil Run (3 KM) is open to all ages and genders, with a ₹5,000 cash prize for the first-place winner and recognition and rewards for the next 30 athletes. Participants will also be treated to food and refreshments during the marathon. Zil Money Corporation encourages everyone to join the event and contribute to making the Malappuram Marathon 2024 a resounding success.