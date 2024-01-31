Sabeer Nelli Invites Everyone to Participate in Zil Money Malappuram Marathon 2024

Malappuram Marathon aims to celebrate the inclusive culture and sportsman spirit of India.

MANJERI, KERALA, INDIA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sabeer Nelli, the CEO, and founder of Zil Money Corporation, a leading US fintech company, invited everyone to participate in the Malappuram Marathon 2024, organized by Zil Money's global development center in Malappuram, Kerala, in association with Malayala Manorama, a leading Malayalam Newspaper. The event will be hosted on February 18, 2024, under the theme 'Run for the Future.' The run carries prizes worth two lakh rupees along with certificates and trophies.

"This will be the biggest marathon in Kerala, and participants can expect cash prizes, various gifts, and a unique experience by joining us in the event," said Sabeer. "The registration is free and is now open, and we give exclusive benefits for early registrants during the marathon."

For those eager to secure their spot, registration is accessible through the Malappuram Marathon website or by downloading the Malappuram Marathon App from the Google Play Store for Android users and the Apple Store for iOS users. The Malappuram marathon app promises real-time updates on the marathon and was recently launched in a ceremony hosted at the Malappuram Civil Station by V R Vinod, the District Collector of Malappuram.

"We have launched the mobile app to make sure everyone has a smooth experience during the marathon, ensuring comfort and providing participants with all the necessary information," said Sabeer. "The marathon has three categories with attractive rewards such as cash prizes, T-shirts, medals, certificates, gifts, and sports kits."

The Half Marathon (21 KM) for those aged 18 and above offers cash prizes of ₹30,000, ₹20,000, and ₹10,000 for the top three finishers. The Mini Marathon (10 KM) for women aged 18 and above provides cash prizes of ₹15,000, ₹10,000, and ₹5,000 for the first three winners. Both categories also reward individuals in the subsequent seven positions, and the top ten athletes aged 50 and above will receive premium sports kits as gifts.

The Zil Run (3 KM), open to all ages and genders, has a ₹5,000 cash prize for the first-place winner, and the next 30 athletes receive recognition and rewards. All the registered participants would also be provided with food and refreshments.