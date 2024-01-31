Crude Oil Price Trend: Insights into the Volatile Energy Market

Crude Oil Price Trend

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATE, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crude Oil is a flammable liquid, a mixture of volatile hydrocarbons, sulfur, oxygen, and nitrogen. It comprises metal atoms such as nickel and Iron, organic and inorganic constituents such as Sodium and chlorine, and hydrocarbons. The value of Crude Oil is primarily decided by its density and sulfur content. Some specific hydrocarbons, such as Naphthenes, Paraffins, and aromatics, are the most common constituent elements.

It is extracted from the underground levels, transported through pipelines, and stored in refineries. It is a mixture of all such different compounds present in different proportions, so its physical and chemical properties also vary widely. Its appearance varies from being colorless to completely black. It is also entitled “sweet” and “sour,” which depends on its sulfur level. If the sulfur content seems to measure around 0.5%, it is considered a “Sweet Crude,” and equal to or more than 1% is considered as a “Sour Crude.”

The key importing countries to import Crude Oil are India, the Netherlands, and Germany. On the other hand, the key exporting countries are namely. Germany, the Netherlands, and France in the same order.

Key Details:

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the Crude Oil price in its latest pricing dashboard. The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends.

Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; customization of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as excel files that can be used offline.

The Crude Oil Price chart, including India Crude Oil price, USA Crude Oil price, pricing database, and analysis can prove valuable for procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed-up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.

Industrial Uses Impact:

Crude Oil is refined into various petroleum products marketed separately on a large scale. These products include gasoline, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricating oils, and asphalt. These products are obtained while filtering the Crude Oil on different levels, based on the boiling points, through the process of distillation on a large scale for commercial production.

Moreover, Crude Oil is also used as a feedstock for the petrochemical industry to produce plastics, chemicals, synthetic materials, etc. Apart from the petroleum and the refineries, petroleum compositions extracted from Crude Oil are also used in making several personal care and beauty products such as dyes, shaving cream, deodorant, combs, hand lotions, shampoos, toothpaste, soaps, contact lenses, eyeglasses, etc. Cosmetics such as mascaras, eyeliners, eyeshadows, foundations, and lipsticks contain Crude Oil as a basic ingredient in their list.

Key Players:

Sinopec

Royal Dutch Shell

Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

China National Petroleum Corporation

BP p.l.c.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation

Total SA

LUKOIL

News & Recent Development

Date: June 26, 2023-Crude Oil prices stabilized Monday as the Russian mercenary agreed to a quick truce, calming the situation.

About Us:

Procurement Resource offers in-depth research on product pricing and market insights for more than 500 chemicals, commodities, and utilities updated daily, weekly, monthly, and annually. It is a cost-effective, one-stop solution for all your market research requirements, irrespective of which part of the value chain you represent.

We have a team of highly experienced analysts who perform comprehensive research to deliver our clients the newest and most up-to-date market reports, cost models, price analysis, benchmarking, and category insights, which help in streamlining the procurement process for our clientele. Our team tracks the prices and production costs of a wide variety of goods and commodities, hence, providing you with the latest and consistent data.

To get real-time facts and insights to help our customers, we work with a varied range of procurement teams across industries. At Procurement Resource, we support our clients, with up-to-date and pioneering practices in the industry, to understand procurement methods, supply chain, and industry trends, so that they can build strategies to achieve maximum growth.