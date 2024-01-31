Fine Art Shippers Will Be an Onsite Shipper at The Palm Beach Show 2024

Fine Art Shippers, a fine art logistics company based in New York, will participate in the 21st Annual Palm Beach Show as an onsite shipper.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fine Art Shippers, a fine art logistics company based in New York, will return to The Palm Beach Show as an onsite art shipper this February. Having participated in this reputable art fair in the past, the company has proven its competence and professionalism and gained a significant number of new loyal clients in the art industry. This year, Fine Art Shippers will be providing its services to guests and exhibitors of The Palm Beach Show again.

The Palm Beach Show, one of Florida's leading annual art events, returns to its traditional location at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, FL, for its 21st edition. The show's opening will take place on February 15, 2024.

The Palm Beach Show has built a large community of regular visitors who want to see outstanding pieces of artistic innovation in person. It is famous for exhibiting a diverse, masterfully curated selection of fine and decorative arts, antiques, luxury items, and jewelry from national and international galleries, dealers, and artists. This year’s edition will showcase artworks from more than 130 exhibitors. The Palm Beach Show 2024 programming includes individual lectures, panel discussions, and book signings. During those events, the visitors to the fair are invited to learn from prominent figures in art and design.

Fine Art Shippers participated in The Palm Beach Show as an onsite shipper in 2022 and 2023. This year, the art logistics company will return to the fair to provide art packing and art delivery services to exhibitors and visitors of the event. After the show's ending, it will transport fine art, antiques, collectibles, and other valuables across the United States by a specialized art shuttle. The team of art handlers will also be able to provide art installation services if required.

Apart from The Palm Beach Show, Fine Art Shippers participates in other art fairs across the US and delivers valuables to/from auction houses, museums, and galleries. It also works with private clients, artists, and seasoned collectors. Besides, Fine Art Shippers offers international art transportation services by both sea and air and personalized art courier services, along with consolidated art shuttle shipping options. Fine Art Shippers’ art trucks are equipped with modern security and GPS tracking systems, air suspension, and climate control to ensure the utmost safety of the transported art.

The 21st edition of The Palm Beach Show will take place at the Palm Beach County Convention Center at 650 Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach, FL, from February 15 through February 20, 2024. Visitors of the event will be able to find Fine Art Shippers in a designated area on the outside loading dock. For more information, contact Fine Art Shippers by phone at (917) 658-5075 or by email at info@fineartshippers.com.