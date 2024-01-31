Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,733 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,112 in the last 365 days.

Important Announcement for GWG L Bond Investors: WDT Trustee Confirms Minimal Recovery for L Bondholders

GWG L Bonds

KlaymanToskes Continues Representing GWG L Bond Investors in FINRA Arbitration Claims for Investment Losses

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF)

NEW YORK, NY, US, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National investment loss attorneys KlaymanToskes reports that the GWG Wind Down Trustee filed new financials yesterday revealing that L bondholders can anticipate to recover, at best, a small fraction of what they are owed from GWG’s bankruptcy. KlaymanToskes encourages all GWG L Bondholders who suffered investment losses to pursue FINRA arbitration claims to recover their investment losses, by contacting the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.

In late 2023, the United States Bankruptcy Judge Marin Isgur announced that he continues “to believe that the [GWG] L Bondholders will lose a very large percentage of their investments.” This was confirmed yesterday by the GWG Wind Down Trustee's good faith valuation of GWG’s net assets at $200 million - only 12% of the $1.6 billion in L Bond investments. The financials also state that the value of the trust’s interest in Beneficent common equity (NASDAQ: BENF) may be “materially less” than reported, lessening potential recoveries even further.

Accordingly, it is in L bondholders best legal interest to pursue FINRA arbitration claims against brokerage firms that sold this illiquid investment to maximize their recoveries.

If you purchased GWG L Bonds through any of the following brokerage firms, contact KlaymanToskes immediately to discuss your recovery options:

– Western International Securities
– Centaurus Financial
– Emerson Equity
– Moloney Securities
– Newbridge Securities
– Coastal Equities
– R.F. Lafferty
– Arkadios Capital
– Arete Wealth Management
– Capital Investment Group
– Ni Advisors, and
– B.B. Graham & Company.

Investors who suffered significant losses in GWG L Bonds are encouraged to contact KlaymanToskes to discuss recovery options at 888-997-9956, or fill out a short contact form for a free and confidential consultation.

About KlaymanToskes

KlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $250 million in FINRA arbitrations and over $350 million in other securities litigation matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.

Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq.
KlaymanToskes, P.A.
+1 888-997-9956
lawrence@klaymantoskes.com

You just read:

Important Announcement for GWG L Bond Investors: WDT Trustee Confirms Minimal Recovery for L Bondholders

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more