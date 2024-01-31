Inkit Achieves DoD Impact Level 4 Authorization, Strengthening Commitment to Security and Innovation

Inkit - Secure Document Generation

SAINT PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inkit, the only Secure Document Generation (SDG) platform, is proud to announce that it has obtained a Department of Defense (DoD) Impact Level 4 (IL4) authorization to operate (ATO) for its document generation and records retention platform. This milestone demonstrates Inkit's commitment to delivering top-tier security and compliance to its DoD customers and partners.

According to the DoD Cloud Computing Security Requirements Guide (SRG), IL4 information includes controlled unclassified information (CUI) and other mission data that could be expected to significantly impact operations or personnel if disclosed without authorization. CUI includes information designated as For Official Use Only (FOUO), Personally Identifiable Information (PII), and Protected Health Information (PHI). The CUI Registry includes more than 20 categories of protected information, including critical infrastructure, defense technical and financial information, unclassified nuclear information, procurement and acquisition records, and military personnel data.

The DoD Impact Level 4 authorization is a rigorous certification process that assesses a Cloud Service Provider’s (CSP) ability to protect CUI and comply with stringent security requirements. IL4 required safeguards include access controls, identification and authentication, transmission encryption, and system auditing and monitoring. IL4 requires vendors to meet all FedRAMP moderate requirements plus 44 additional controls. By achieving this authorization, Inkit has proven its dedication to providing the highest level of security for its customers' sensitive information and records.

Inkit's platform enables organizations to create electronic documents and distribute and retain them in total privacy. With the IL4 authorization, Inkit is now well-positioned to expand its services to defense entities and other organizations that require the utmost security and compliance.

The DoD Impact Level 4 authorization complements Inkit's existing compliance certifications, including SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, HIPAA, NIST 800-171, EU/US Privacy Shield, and GDPR. These certifications strengthen Inkit's position as a trusted partner for organizations in both the public and private sectors.

“DoD Impact Levels are like a digital fortress, ensuring the protection of our most sensitive data and the resilience of our digital infrastructure.,” noted a DoD cybersecurity expert. “It's not just a standard; it's a testament to a provider's commitment to security and a promise to keep our digital world safe .”

Inkit's secure and scalable platform is designed to streamline the creation, management, and delivery of digital documents and electronic records and protect them with innovative security features, including:

• Advanced user rights and permissions controls

• A “Digital Burn Bag” that automatically shreds digital records based on retention policies or timers

• View-only documents that prevent downloads and screenshots

• A zero-trust environment in which no one other than document owners can access records

• End-to-end encryption of documents, ensuring data remains private and protected

• Digital signature capabilities

“It is a privilege for Inkit to serve the needs of the U.S. armed forces and help them transform into an organization that uses digital tools to accomplish their missions more efficiently,” noted Inkit CEO Michael McCarthy. “Achieving an Impact Level 4 Authorization to Operate demonstrates our commitment to securing the controlled information that supports them in all parts of their work.”

About Inkit

Inkit is the only Secure Document Generation (SDG) platform that allows users to generate, encrypt, and distribute documents in total privacy. Inkit offers the best multicloud environment for all your favorite apps or to generate documents in Microsoft Docs, PPT, XLS, PDF, and HTML. Get the security you can depend on with Inkit's serverless architecture, disappearing documents, roles & permissions, and document streaming features. Inkit is privately owned and headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, with offices in Washington, D.C.