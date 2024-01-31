Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,736 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,117 in the last 365 days.

DecisionWise Releases 2023 Employee Engagement Top Performer Award Winners

Annual Employee Engagement Award Recognizes Organizations That Have Achieved Outstanding Levels of Employee Engagement

SPRINGVILLE, UTAH, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DecisionWise, a global leader in helping transform organizations through employee feedback for 20+ years, has released today the winners of its 2023 Employee Engagement Top Performer Award. Organizations were selected based on the results of employee engagement surveys conducted in 2023. Those that placed in the top 10% of organizations for each respective company size achieved the award.

“Each year DecisionWise has the opportunity to work with hundreds of organizations in multiple disciplines and geographies. As we have over the past decade, we recognize organizations that excel in creating an effective employee experience,” stated Dr. Tracy Maylett, CEO of DecisionWise. “Even in a time when overall employee engagement has taken a dip across the board, these organizations have shown they prioritize the employee experience and recognize the impact their people have on overall effectiveness, productivity, and success of the organization.”

The following organizations received this year’s award:

Less than 1,000 employees: Providence Child Development Society, NCCPA, Icon Medical Network, Medicus Healthcare Solutions, RLI, Guide Dogs for the Blind, Council for Professional Recognition, Avocados for Mexico, Explorer Pipeline, Nu Calgon, WeStreet

1,000 – 4,999 employees: Point72, Ashton Woods Homes, Abiomed, TechnoServe, Beazley Insurance Company, Pathfinder International, Community Services Group

5,000+ employees: Maricopa Community Colleges, Niagara Bottling Inc, Extended Stay America

Christian Nielson
DecisionWise
+1 801-515-6500
cnielson@decisionwise.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

DecisionWise Releases 2023 Employee Engagement Top Performer Award Winners

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more