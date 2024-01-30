Washington Employment Law Seminar 2024

We are excited to announce the 2024 Washington Employment Law Seminar, which will be held from 9:00 - 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at Bell Harbor International Conference Center.

Our Employment attorneys will share their insights and expertise, providing you with valuable knowledge and strategies to navigate the complex landscape of employment law. This seminar is a must-attend for all professionals seeking to stay ahead of the curve in the ever-evolving landscape of employment law.

New This Year: In response to feedback and in an effort to provide more focused content, we have decided to split our traditional Labor and Benefits Seminar into two separate events. This will allow us to delve deeper into each area and provide more specialized content. The 2024 Benefits Law Seminar is scheduled for March 20, 2024. Registration is now open.

Topics include:

DEI Programs Post Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard

Artificial Intelligence in the Workplace

Recent Developments in Labor Law

Year in Review

Please mark your calendars! An official invitation with agenda details to come.

We look forward to your presence at the seminars.

Who will benefit from this program?

The program is geared towards HR professionals and in-house counsel, and is expected to qualify for CLE, HRCI, and SHRM credits.

What does the seminar cost?

$125 per person

Contact Gwen Reyes with questions.

Registrants who have a financial hardship and are therefore unable to afford seminar registration fees may petition Davis Wright Tremaine LLP for a fee waiver or discount. The attorney must submit a petition, on his or her letterhead, stating why the normal fee associated with the program causes financial hardship. Among other factors, the registrant should also include whether s/he works as a solo practitioner or is unemployed.

The fee waiver or discount petition must be filed at the same time as the CLE registration. All petitions will be kept confidential and will be processed in the order they are received. Davis Wright Tremaine LLP will award fee waivers or discounts at its discretion.