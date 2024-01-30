Feasibility study on Auki Road Tarsealing project conclude

The feasibility study on the Auki Road Network Tarsealing project was successfully concluded last week by six Chinese engineers in the Provincial capital.

The weeklong study is being conducted in collaboration with local engineers from the Ministry of Infrastructure Development (MID) together with key Provincial stakeholders including Solomon Power, Solomon Water and Our Telekom.

The Solomon Islands Government through the Ministry of Infrastructure Development and the Chinese Embassy in Honiara signed Exchange of Letters to formalize the project late last year.

The study involves engineering surveys, geological exploration work, data collection on meteorological and climatic hazards in the local area, data collection on existing bridges and culverts, traffic volume and safety issues amongst others.

Once completed, the feasibility study will support the project design, costing, tender processes and the actual implementation.

Welcoming the engineers last week, Caretaker Premier Martin Fini said the project is an exciting and crucial development for Malaita and hopes this cooperation will continue to reach other road networks around the entire province in the future.

He said the commitment by the Chinese Government to this milestone project demonstrates China’s vision for a shared future for all.

“I congratulate and thank the Chinese Government for responding positively to the needs of the people of Malaita when our deteriorating infrastructures continue to affect our service delivery and economic activities,” Fini said.

Fini expressed confidence that the completion of the project will improve service delivery and business activities in the province.

The project is fully funded by the Government of China’s direct aid support to the Government and people of Solomon Islands.

The team investigating the Auki drainage system

The Engineers investigating the Fiu River Gravel last week

The Engineers investigating a coral limestone quaree at Koa bridge

The Engineers in Action

Some of the Chinese Engineers at Gwaunaru’u airport last week

PS Eric George and Chinese Engineers Team Leader in Auki last week

Provincial Secretary Eric George and Deputy Secretary Corporate Andrew Houlia with the Chinese Engineers in Auki