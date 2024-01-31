INOVUES Joins Uptake Alliance's ClimateTech Collective, Cementing Its Role in New York's Decarbonization Efforts

Uptake Alliance selects INOVUES for its inaugural climate-tech accelerator. INOVUES logo

Non-Invasive Window Retrofit Technology Addresses 40% of GHG Emissions from Buildings

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INOVUES, the multi-award-winning climate-tech startup that transforms existing windows and facades without replacement or disruption, is proud to announce its inclusion in the inaugural Uptake Alliance ClimateTech cohort. This underscores INOVUES' ability to advance energy efficiency in existing buildings through its affordable, non-invasive window retrofit technology.

Anas Al Kasssas, INOVUES Founder and CEO, remarked, "Being part of this elite group is not only an honor but also a strong validation of our potential to contribute significantly to New York's sustainability goals. Our innovative retrofit technologies align with the state's objective to rapidly reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, particularly in the building sector, which is the single largest emissions contributor."

INOVUES' technology works without the need for replacement or major alterations, existing windows and facades can be upfit in situ to dramatically enhance their thermal and acoustic insulation. By upcycling the existing glazing as part of its solution, INOVUES can deliver performance comparable to new double- or triple-pane windows at a fraction of the cost of full replacement.

Joining INOVUES, the following startups are part of the inaugural Uptake Alliance cohort, having demonstrated “exceptional promise, innovation, and a commitment to driving positive change:”

⦿ Ampaire (Los Angeles, CA, ampaire.com) is revolutionizing air travel with its innovative hybrid-electric aircraft technology, reducing aviation's carbon footprint and making air travel more accessible around the world.

⦿ Banyan Infrastructure (San Francisco, CA, banyaninfrastructure.com) is a purpose-built project finance software designed to simplify, accelerate, and optimize the financing of sustainable infrastructure across the deal life cycle.

⦿ ecoSPEARS (Orlando, FL, ecospears.com) offers sustainable, cost-effective green remediation technologies that extract and eliminate persistent toxins from contaminated sediment, soil, and water, giving polluted land and waterways a second chance at life.

⦿ Edgecom Energy (Toronto, ON, Canada, edgecom.ai) empowers large energy consumers to harness the power of IoT and AI solutions to optimize energy usage, save money, and contribute to a greener, more sustainable future.

⦿ Feedback Solutions Inc. (Buffalo, NY, feedbacksolutions.io) is a pioneer for Demand-Controlled Ventilation, using precise, BACnet enabled, real-time occupant count data to effectively optimize energy efficiency of HVAC systems in campus, commercial and municipal buildings.

⦿ Hub Controls (Binghamton, NY, thehubcontroller.com) uses an automated energy management system that intuitively reduces energy waste in residential spaces, enabling energy, carbon and cost savings.

⦿ H2Ok Innovations (Somerville, MA, h2okinnovations.com) is an IoT platform helping supply chain and manufacturing optimize industrial liquid and fluid systems through advanced intelligence.

⦿ Icarus RT, Inc. (Carlsbad, CA, icarusrt.com) is developing a hybrid photovoltaic/thermal solar cogeneration system, doubling the output of commercial PV arrays and cutting the CO2 emissions and payback period in half.

⦿ itselectric (Brooklyn, NY, itselectric.us) simplifies the electric vehicle transition as the first ‘behind the meter’ charging system, providing public EV charging for all communities.

⦿ Kelvin (New York, NY, kel.vin) designs and installs smart radiator covers, heat pumps, and thermal batteries to save money, reduce carbon emissions, and enable pinpoint temperature control for legacy buildings.

⦿ Rensair (London, UK, rensair.com) offers ventilation energy management solutions for commercial real estate, reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions in commercial buildings by more than 40% while improving indoor air quality.

⦿ Rhizome (Washington, DC, rhizomedata.com) helps electric utilities assess future climate risk at high resolution, measure the benefits of grid-enhancing investments, and prevent power grid failures through their AI-powered software platform.

⦿ Symbium (San Francisco, CA, symbium.com) accelerates residential energy saving project installations with instant permitting and incentives for homeowners and contractors through its computational-law-powered dashboard.

⦿ Voltpost (New York, NY, voltpost.com) decarbonizes mobility and democratizes charging access, retrofitting lampposts into a modular EV charging platform.

The Uptake Alliance is supported by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) and powered by ADL Ventures. The Uptake Alliance supports an array of business resources that will help pre-commercial and growth-stage companies commercialize technologies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help meet New York State’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 85% percent by 2050.

Buildings account for approximately 40% of GHG emissions, and more accessible and affordable approaches, such as INOVUES' non-invasive window and facade retrofits, are needed to secure their future.

ABOUT INOVUES

INOVUES makes existing buildings more energy-efficient and sustainable through a range of non-invasive window retrofit solutions. The company's patented technologies are engineered to integrate the latest glass innovations; are quick and easy to install; and do not require any removal, replacement, or disruption to normal building operations. INOVUES offers building owners and managers a high-ROI, low-carbon path to save up to 40% on energy consumption and carbon emissions, improve indoor thermal and acoustic comfort, and increase the value and sustainability of the buildings. More information on the five-year-old, venture-backed company can be found at www.inovues.com.

ABOUT UPTAKE ALLIANCE

Uptake Alliance is an intersectional community of startups, corporations, utilities, investors, and policymakers. Together, we are helping to create the market conditions for frontier climatetech ventures to thrive. Our global venture development program connects organizations with technical challenges to startups with novel solutions - making a regenerative impact on business performance, technological adoption, and everyone's climate future. For more information, visit www.uptakealliance.com.

ABOUT ADL VENTURES

ADL Ventures develops and launches clean infrastructure innovations. By bridging the gap between incumbents and the entrepreneurial ecosystem, we deliver the full innovation life cycle from strategy to development to launch. For more information, visit www.adlventures.com.

