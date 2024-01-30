New phone system installed at Division of Coastal Management office in Elizabeth City

Telephone numbers at the Division of Coastal Management (DCM) office in Elizabeth City have changed.

The new main number is 252-621-6450.

Direct lines for individual staff have also changed. The public should refer to the contacts page on the DCM website for updated numbers or call the main number and ask to be transferred.

All former phone numbers will be temporarily forwarded to the new numbers, but callers should note the changes for future reference.

The phone numbers changed because a new phone system was installed at the office located at 401 S. Griffin St., Suite 300 in Elizabeth City.

The Division of Coastal Management

The Division of Coastal Management (DCM) works to protect, conserve, and manage North Carolina’s coastal resources through an integrated program of planning, permitting, education and research. DCM carries out the state’s Coastal Area Management Act, the Dredge and Fill Law and the federal Coastal Zone Management Act of 1972 in the 20 coastal counties, using rules and policies of the NC Coastal Resources Commission, known as the CRC. The division serves as staff to the CRC. Click here to learn more about the Division of Coastal Management.



The NC Department of Environmental Quality:

The primary mission of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is to provide science-based environmental stewardship for the health and prosperity of all North Carolinians. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is the lead stewardship agency for the protection of North Carolina's environmental resources. The organization, which has offices from the mountains to the coast, administers regulatory programs designed to protect air quality, water quality, and the public's health, and works to advance in all-of-the-above energy strategy that fits North Carolina's needs. Please visit our website at the Department of Environmental Quality for more information.

###