District Magistrate Judge Kevin Kimball to retire March 1

TOPEKA—District Magistrate Judge Kevin Kimball will retire March 1 after serving 18 years in the 4th Judicial District.

The 4th Judicial District is composed of Franklin, Osage, Coffey, and Anderson counties.

Kimball was appointed district magistrate judge in 2005 after serving 25 years in law enforcement with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

“As a public servant, helping the community was a top priority,” Kimball said. “Becoming a judge was a natural extension to continue in that spirit of helping the community.”

During his time as a district magistrate judge, Kimball started a truancy court in the Franklin County District Court. It was later replicated in all courts in the 4th Judicial District.

“I have always tried my utmost to treat all litigants appearing before me with respect and dignity,” Kimball said. “I would always let them be heard and be a great listener, and hopefully make a fair and impartial decision.”

Also during his tenure as judge, Kimball served on two Kansas Supreme Court committees.

As a member of the Supreme Court Task Force on Permanency Planning, he helped advise the Supreme Court on ways to improve the care of children who are under jurisdiction of the court.

As a member of the District Magistrate Judge Certification Committee, he helped oversee the certification program for magistrate judges who are not licensed attorneys.

In retirement, Kimball plans to travel and spend time with his two adult children and three grandchildren.

“The 4th Judicial District has some of the best and most dedicated employees,” Kimball said. "I have enjoyed working with them and honored to serve the people of my district.”

District magistrate judges in the 4th Judicial District are appointed through a merit selection process. State statute requires a nominating commission to accept nominations, interview nominees, and appoint a replacement.

After serving one year in office, the new district magistrate judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.