DOH continues oversight of Navy water distribution system

Jan 30, 2024

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) today was informed of approximately 50 complaints about tap water and air quality from Navy water system users, by a Red Hill Community Representation Initiative member.

DOH is taking these reports seriously and as the state regulator for Hawaiʻi’s water purveyors, the department continues to conduct oversight of the Navy’s water distribution system.

It directed the Navy to test Waiawa Shaft, which serves as the water source for the Navy water distribution system. Petroleum was not detected in samples collected from Waiawa Shaft in October 2023.

DOH has requested contact information for each of the complaints, so that staff can take action such as conducting on-site inspections and collecting and testing water samples.

Navy water system users should report water quality concerns to:

DOH also continues to oversee the implementation of the Navy’s Long-Term Monitoring Plan, including accompanying Navy personnel collecting water samples to ensure adherence to protocols. Click here for results of tests conducted under the Long-Term Monitoring Plan.

Navy Region Hawaiʻi, as the water purveyor, is responsible for delivering safe water to its customers. DOH will continue to coordinate with city, state, and federal partners on this response.

