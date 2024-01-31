West Virginia Teacher Gets National Ambassador Appointment for Global Game Changers Education Program

Photo of Amber Nichols in the classroom.

2023 West Virginia Teacher of the Year Appointed National Ambassador for Global Game Changers as it Expands Its National Ambassadorship Program

"We feel so lucky to have Amber as a National Ambassador," says co-founder Jan Helson. "Her experience as a teacher and as West Virginia Teacher of the year gives her a unique perspective."

LOUISVILLE, KY, USA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amber Nichols, Kindergarten Teacher at Eastwood Elementary School in Morgantown, WV, and 2023 West Virginia Teacher of the Year, has been named a National Ambassador for the Global Game Changers Student Empowerment Program. This education program, which currently reaches 250,000 students in all 50 states and 13 countries, is a project-based program that provides teacher-tested, evidence-based, FREE Pre-K – 5th grade curriculum and resources that use service learning and talent development as tools to nurture children’s social, emotional, leadership, and academic growth. With a motto to IGNITE GOOD!®, the lessons use a simple equation: MY TALENT + MY HEART = MY SUPERPOWER!® to lay the foundation for nurturing engaged and successful citizens and leaders. Students explore their hearts, uncover their true talents, and develop the self-confidence they need to succeed.

“I’m thrilled to represent West Virginia again and to share this program,” says Ms. Nichols. “We’re experiencing a crisis right now in schools in terms of behavior. If we don’t figure it out, we’re going to lose even more teachers. We need programs exactly like this to make a difference.”

Global Game Changers’ data demonstrates its ability to make a difference in student outcomes. One study shared how use of the program contributed to a 50% decrease in suspensions, along with an increase in teacher retention, as well as parent and community engagement.

Ms. Nichols was initially introduced to the program during her year as West Virginia Teacher of the year. Her passion and enthusiasm for the program, in addition to her strong teaching abilities, and 20-plus years of experience in education led to her selection as National Ambassador.

“We feel so lucky to have Amber as a National Ambassador,” says co-founder and Board Chair Jan Helson. “Her experience as a veteran teacher along with her knowledge of the state gained from a year spent as West Virginia Teacher of the year give her a unique perspective. But her amazing commitment to her students and their future is exactly what we look for when selecting National Ambassadors.”

Ms. Nichols will fulfill her duties as National Ambassador not only in her own school, but also with local officials interested in sharing the program and through ongoing engagement with other schools and education-focused organizations in the state.

Following a link to downloadable video of Ms. Nichols in her classroom. https://vimeo.com/user90762098/amberwv

About Global Game Changers

Global Game Changers® is a turnkey project-based program that provides teacher-tested, evidence-based, FREE Pre-K – 5th grade curriculum and resources that use service learning and talent development as tools to nurture children’s social, emotional, leadership, and academic growth. With a motto to IGNITE GOOD!®, the lessons use a simple equation: MY TALENT + MY HEART = MY SUPERPOWER!® to lay the foundation for nurturing engaged and successful citizens and leaders. Students explore their hearts, uncover their true talents, and develop the self-confidence they need to succeed in life. Global Game Changers is grant funded and free online to educators and parents thanks to the generous support of David Novak Leadership Foundation which believes in developing better leaders at every stage of life. For more information or to get involved with the program, visit https://globalgamechangers.org/

