UK's largest home spa retailer Steamshowerstore.co.uk is rebranding to Posh.co.uk

Steam Shower Store hasn't become a victim of the post-pandemic economy, just the opposite. Its continued growth has led to a rebrand to reflect its success

MORECAMBE, LANCASHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saying goodbye to a much-loved brandThe decision to rebrand Steam Shower Store certainly wasn’t taken lightly. Founder Andrew Ellis spent literally years building it up from nothing. Having invested so much in developing the brand, he was understandably wary of changing it. At the same time, he had to recognize that the name Steam Shower Store had stopped being an accurate reflection of his business.As he explains “With hindsight, I should probably have made this change a long time ago. We started as a steam shower store but then we added whirlpool baths and saunas as well. That really made us a home-spa retailer. Then we started adding other items for the bathroom and that range has kept increasing.”.The rebrand has allowed Andrew Ellis and his team to expand the range even further. Posh.co.uk stocks items for the whole home and the garden too. Andrew Ellis is, however, committed to remaining the UK’s leading supplier of luxury home-spa appliances.Supporting the move to wellnessAndrew Ellis is keen to dispel the notion that he’s moving on because he sees the end of a trend. Posh will stock everything Steam Shower Store used to offer. What’s more, if there are any major new developments in the world of luxury home spas, Posh will be sure to update its range. Andrew Ellis sees this as a major growth opportunity.He believes that the humble bathroom has been undergoing a major transition. Instead of being a purely functional space, it’s becoming a place to get some peace, quiet, relaxation and general “me time”. In short, bathrooms are becoming genuine home spas and people are looking to equip them as such.Unsurprisingly, Andrew Ellis sees this as a positive trend. While he acknowledges that it benefits him personally, he also strongly believes that his products deliver meaningful benefits for his customers. As he points out, the benefits of heat and steam have been recognized for millennia. Up until fairly recently, however, only the very rich could have spas in their own homes.Branching out into other home goodsNow that Andrew Ellis has firmly established his roots in the home spa niche, he’s become eager to expand into other areas of the home (and garden too). He feels that there’s space for small-scale retailers to build curated selections of products for their unique customer bases. In his case, that’s people looking for luxury homewares at best-value prices.Much to his relief, his customers from Steam Shower Store have come with him to Posh. They’ve also been recommending him to their friends. Early feedback has been very encouraging so Andrew Ellis and his team are looking forward to building on a solid start.