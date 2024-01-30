Governor Newsom Announces Judicial Appointments 1.29.24

Governor Gavin Newsom today announced his appointment of 16 Superior Court Judges, which include three in Alameda County; five in Los Angeles County; one in Orange County; one in Riverside County; one in Sacramento County; one in San Bernardino County; one in San Francisco County; one in Solano County; one in Stanislaus County; and one in Ventura County.
