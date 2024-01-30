Important dates to help plan your February

From controlled hunt application periods to season closures, there’s a lot happening in Idaho during February that you should be aware of. Staying in the loop can be the difference between applying for that coveted controlled hunt tag and watching from the sidelines.

Be sure to stay up to date on all Fish and Game happenings. Here are some important dates you should know to help you plan.

FEBRUARY 2024

2/1 – OPEN: Spring turkey controlled hunt application period

2/1 – OPEN: Idaho Fish and Wildlife Foundation grant application period

2/6 – Citizens Shooting Range Advisory Committee Meeting at 6 p.m. MST in Boise and streamed virtually

2/13 – 2/23: Open houses for spring/summer Chinook, 2025-27 statewide fishing seasons and rules, and state fish management plan. (Click here to see all dates and locations).

2/15 – CLOSED: Spring black bear controlled hunt application period

2/21 – Citizens Shooting Range Advisory Committee Meeting at 6 p.m. MST in Boise and streamed virtually

Note: Hunters, anglers and trappers should always double check the seasons and rules booklets to confirm opening and closing dates, as well as restrictions and rules pertaining to individual species.