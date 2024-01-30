Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,780 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,154 in the last 365 days.

Important dates to help plan your February

From controlled hunt application periods to season closures, there’s a lot happening in Idaho during February that you should be aware of. Staying in the loop can be the difference between applying for that coveted controlled hunt tag and watching from the sidelines.

Be sure to stay up to date on all Fish and Game happenings. Here are some important dates you should know to help you plan.

FEBRUARY 2024

2/1 – OPEN: Spring turkey controlled hunt application period

2/1 – OPEN: Idaho Fish and Wildlife Foundation grant application period

2/6 Citizens Shooting Range Advisory Committee Meeting at 6 p.m. MST in Boise and streamed virtually

2/13 – 2/23: Open houses for spring/summer Chinook, 2025-27 statewide fishing seasons and rules, and state fish management plan. (Click here to see all dates and locations).

2/15 – CLOSED: Spring black bear controlled hunt application period

2/21 – Citizens Shooting Range Advisory Committee Meeting at 6 p.m. MST in Boise and streamed virtually

Note: Hunters, anglers and trappers should always double check the seasons and rules booklets to confirm opening and closing dates, as well as restrictions and rules pertaining to individual species.

You just read:

Important dates to help plan your February

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more