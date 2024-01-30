Amalfi Jets Leads the Industry with Dynamic Pricing

Amalfi Jets Logo Amalfi One Jet Card Amalfi Reserve Membership

Amalfi Jets stands out as a premier charter provider in the private jet industry with multiple membership levels and enhanced benefits.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By curating unforgettable journeys, with the highest attention given to professionalism and safety, Amalfi Jets offers an elevated travel experience.

Amalfi Jets Inc. is a global private jet charter and jet card provider, headquartered in Agoura Hills, California. Established in 2020 by Embry-Riddle Graduate Kolin Jones and entrepreneur Calvin Yoon, the company offers private jet charter flights, jet card products, and additional benefits to discerning clients.

“The Amalfi Reserve Card is our entry-level membership designed for beginning flyers, whereas, the One Jet Card is for seasoned private jet travelers who appreciate favorable economics and flexibility,” President of Sales Brian Francis said. “Additionally, our On-Demand Charter program is a great test tool to see how you enjoy our experience, which can segway into a full-time membership with one of our two programs.”

A Guide to Amalfi Jets' Signature Products:

The Amalfi One Jet Card: The Amalfi One Jet was created for the frequent flyer that prioritizes global access, refined aircraft, and heightened flying experience. With usage available in 23 countries, clients have ensured the world at their fingertips. Cardholders enjoy guaranteed availability, competitive dynamic pricing, flexible scheduling, Black Car Service, dedicated Amalfi Representatives, and premium onboard offerings. The card boasts transparent hourly rates and no hidden fees and is the only Jet Card on the market that has a Primary Service Area of 23 countries. For travel between or within these countries, clients enjoy no international fees or surcharges.

Financials: $50,000 minimum deposit. Dynamic Pricing. Transparent Hourly Rates.

Benefits: Black Car Service, Dedicated Amalfi Representative, Flexible Scheduling, Premium Onboard Catering & Alcohol, Access to Special Deals & Exclusives from Corporate Partners.



The Amalfi Reserve Membership: Tailored for less frequent flyers, the Amalfi Reserve Membership offers priority access, concierge services, bespoke travel arrangements, premium catering, and exclusive event invitations—all without an upfront deposit, but through a convenient monthly subscription. Ideal for those seeking luxury without the traditional jet card costs. The Amalfi Reserve Membership is one of the first monthly private jet memberships that provides direct access to over 3,500 aircraft at industry-low fixed hourly rates. The Membership does not require any large capital commitment, in contrast to most other Jet Card programs on the market.

Financials: No minimum deposit. Monthly Subscription. Dynamic Pricing. Transparent Hourly Rates.

Benefits: Black Car Service, Dedicated Amalfi Representative, Flexible Scheduling, Premium Onboard Catering & Alcohol, Access to Special Deals & Exclusives from Corporate Partners.



On-Demand Charter Program: For heightened flexibility, Amalfi Jets’ On-Demand Charter Program provides luxury and personalized service without a long-term commitment. With 3,500 aircraft across 170+ countries, clients can charter flights as needed, across any aircraft category to virtually any destination in the world. Clients can get in touch with their dedicated Account Managers and book flights seamlessly.

Financials: No capital commitments beyond chartered flight. Dynamic Pricing.

Benefits: Dedicated Amalfi Representative, Flexible Scheduling, Premium Onboard Catering & Alcohol.

Key Benefits of The Amalfi Experience:

Safety and Reliability: Entrusted within the Amalfi Network, operators must meet FAA Regulations and hold safety accreditation from esteemed auditing companies such as ARGUS, Wyvern, or IS-BAO. Amalfi Jets proudly displays the Wyvern Broker badge, underscoring its unwavering commitment to safety.

Experienced Leadership: Founder and CEO Kolin Jones, a licensed pilot and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University graduate, launched Amalfi Jets in 2020, aligning with the surge in private air travel demand during the pandemic.

Global Reach: Amalfi Jets boasts a global network of 3,500 aircraft, serving clients in over 170 countries. This extensive network allows seamless travel arrangements across the world.

Exceptional Customer Service: Amalfi Jets' in-house concierge team is available 24/7, providing personalized assistance for cardholders.

Premium Inclusions: Complimentary Black Car Service, gourmet cuisine, and top-shelf alcohol enhance the in-flight experience.

Refined Aircraft: Amalfi Jets maintains the highest cleanliness standards, featuring newly refurbished, stain-free, and damage-free aircraft in its network.

Innovations and Future Plans: Amalfi Jets anticipates the launch of the Amalfi Jets App on March 4th, 2024. The App will feature 24/7 chat functions, direct booking, modification, and cancellation of flights, access to flight credit balances, and empty leg offerings.

