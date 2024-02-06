Submit Release
Jamison Odone's 'The Last Starry Night': A Fresh Lens on Van Gogh's Legacy

The Last Starry Night Cover

The Last Starry Night Sample 3

The Last Starry Night Sample 2

This graphic novel is not just a story; it's an homage to the enduring legacy of Van Gogh and a celebration of the unbreakable spirit of creativity.”
— Andrew Benteau, Founder of Black Panel Press
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Panel Press is thrilled to announce the July 23rd, 2024 release of "The Last Starry Night," a captivating graphic novel by author and illustrator Jamison Odone. This graphic novel, an artistic exploration of the final months of Vincent Van Gogh's life, is set to enchant readers with its poignant storytelling and striking illustrations.

In "The Last Starry Night," Odone masterfully depicts the profound emotional and creative journey of one of history's most renowned artists. The book delves into the complexities of the artist's psyche, exploring his profound struggles and the extraordinary bursts of creativity that defined his final days.

With its vibrant artwork and engaging narrative, "The Last Starry Night" reflects Odone's skill in combining historical elements with artistic interpretation. The book features expressive, colorful illustrations that offer a representation of Van Gogh's artistry, presenting it as a noteworthy visual experience.
"The Last Starry Night" is a must-read for fans of graphic novels, art history enthusiasts, and anyone captivated by the life and work of Vincent Van Gogh.

For more information, to request a review copy, or to arrange an interview with Jamison Odone, please visit Edelweiss or contact info@blackpanelpress.com.
---
Founded in 2017, Black Panel Press is an independent graphic novel publisher based in Toronto, with distribution through Diamond Comic Distributors in the United States and Canada. The company publishes international creator-owned graphic novels for adults. For more information, visit www.blackpanelpress.com.

