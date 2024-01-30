Tennessee Safe at Home Coordinator Stacy Scruggs Named National Champion of Victims' Rights by Marsy’s Law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Safe at Home Program Coordinator Stacy Scruggs has been named a Champion of Victims’ Rights by Marsy’s Law. Scruggs was nominated for this prestigious national award for her dedicated work advocating on behalf of violent crime victims. “This is an incredible honor, and I am so appreciative of the partnership between our department, the General Assembly, community organizations, and groups like Marsy’s Law,” said Scruggs. “Together, we’ll continue to protect victims and families and ensure they have the resources needed to be successful.” Administered through the Tennessee Secretary of State’s office — Safe at Home is a statewide address confidentiality program that is open to all victims of domestic abuse, stalking, human trafficking, rape, sexual battery, or any other sexual offenses who satisfy eligibility and application requirements at no cost “We are incredibly proud of Stacy Scruggs and the impactful work she has done on behalf of victims and their families,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Stacy is very deserving of this national recognition, and we are fortunate to have someone with her tremendous talent, courage, and leadership overseeing a vital resource that supports victims and families." Serving as a liaison between law enforcement, community advocates, and partnering agencies, Scruggs works to ensure all program application assistants have the tools and training they need to serve Safe at Home participants. “The Safe at Home program provides invaluable resources to victims and their families, and Stacy Scruggs is a true champion for victims’ rights,” said Sen. John Stevens. “I join my colleagues in congratulating her on receiving this national award, and we look forward to continuing our partnership to further support both victims and their families.” An 8th-generation Tennessean, Scruggs began her public service career in constituent services with the office of Gov. Bill Haslam and served as the first constituent services coordinator for the Tennessee Department of Veterans. She is a Rule 31 dual-listed Civil/Family mediator with the Tennessee Administrative Office of the Courts. “Stacy Scruggs has done a phenomenal job raising awareness of Tennessee’s Safe at Home program and the invaluable services it provides to victims,” said Rep. Patsy Hazlewood. “Stacy is incredibly deserving of this national award, and we look forward to continuing to work with her, the Secretary of State’s office, and local partners to enhance resources for victims and their families.” Marsy’s Law is a national initiative that seeks to not only raise awareness of rights for crime victims but also create legislation that guarantees those rights are protected for both victims and their families. For more information about the Safe at Home program, please visit SafeAtHomeTN.com or call 615-253-3043.