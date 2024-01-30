Tech Grants Help Courts Improve Service, Save Money

Metal detectors and X-ray machines are just some of the ways courts can upgrade their security or services through a Supreme Court tech grant.

John Kincaid has dedicated his career to safety and improving the court experience for the people of Lawrence County. A grant from the Supreme Court of Ohio is making both of those missions easier.

Kincaid – a probation officer for 32 years – helped upgrade Ironton Municipal Court’s security system with a new metal detector and X-ray machine. The new machines replace hardware dating back to 1996 that was beyond repair. And there were mechanical breakdowns last February.



“The repair person told us the Supreme Court offers technology grants for courts who need new security equipment. I looked into it and saw there was only one week left in the application window. So, we did our research and got some assistance from a local attorney to write the proposal,” said Kincaid of the grant that saved the court’s budget more than $36,000.



The municipal court’s updated security system was one of 42 court projects funded last year through the Supreme Court Technology Grant program. Nearly $3 million was invested in local courts in 2023 to modernize court operations, increase safety, and make court services more accessible to the public. The Supreme Court has made $38 million available since the program began in 2015.



“These new machines are state of the art. We were told the White House has the same kind of metal detectors. The equipment is so accurate that the LED lights can pinpoint any metal on a person from head to toe,” said Kincaid.



“It means a lot with court security and what we need to do to keep our judge and staff safe.”

Security is just one part of court operations that can receive a tech grant. Funding is available to upgrade or buy new systems, hardware, or equipment, and can be applied to:

Electronic court filing (e-filing) implementation.

New or major upgrades to case management systems.

New systems, applications, or equipment other than case management systems.

All other non-security related hardware, software, or equipment.

Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Feb. 16, 2024, and be awarded a few months later.

More information is available on the Supreme Court’s grants section webpage. Funding is available to any appeals, common pleas, municipal, or county court for projects that remove barriers to the efficient and effective administration of justice.