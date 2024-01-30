EU and Ukrainer release documentary on culture during the war

The EU Delegation to Ukraine has published a documentary film Culture During the War. South on its YouTube page.

The film has been created by the EU’s partner – the news portal Ukrainer – as part of the EU’s communication campaign to support Ukrainian culture.

“The Ukrainian south was one of the first areas to be hit by Russian troops when they launched a full-scale invasion. The whole country remembers the terrible consequences of the terrorist attack on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station, the shelling of Odesa and Bessarabia ports, and the occupation of Kherson,” the film’s description says. “The south is still suffering from Russian aggression today. But despite all the destruction that Russia’s war against Ukraine has brought to the region, the local population continues to create and preserve their native culture.”

The duration of the film is 69 minutes. To watch, please follow the link.

