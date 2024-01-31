MedEvolve Announces SOC 2® Type I Compliance for Practice Management & Effective Intelligence Suite

MedEvolve Achieves SOC 2 Compliance

Ongoing Commitment to Security and Privacy Demonstrates Continued Focus on Protecting Client and Patient Data

LITTLE ROCK, ARK., USA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MedEvolve, a leading provider of data-driven solutions that provide effective intelligence, automation, and accountability for healthcare organizations, today announced the company achieved SOC 2 Type I compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations.

A SOC 2 audit report demonstrates to MedEvolve’s current and future customers that the company manages its data with the highest standard of security, privacy and compliance. With rigorous requirements for handling data and information, SOC 2 compliance guarantees there are established and implemented organizational practices in place to safeguard client data.

“Achieving SOC 2 certification not only validates our operational resilience but also assures our clients that we prioritize the confidentiality, integrity, and safety of their data,” said Craig Haskin, SVP & COO, MedEvolve. “This important milestone underscores our dedication to robust processes, stringent security measures, and a culture of continuous improvement."

MedEvolve was audited by Secureframe, a platform that enables organizations to obtain and maintain global compliance standards and continuously track, monitor, and remediate any compliance needs. The achievement of SOC 2 Type II compliance serves as third-party validation that MedEvolve is undertaking all security best practices for service providers tasked with handling customer data.

"This milestone reflects our unwavering dedication to safeguarding our clients’ data by upholding the highest level of security and compliance,” said Matt Rolfes, President and CEO, MedEvolve. “SOC 2 certification is a testament to the relentless pursuit of excellence in every aspect of our operations, ensuring our clients can have the utmost confidence in the security and reliability of our systems and data."

About MedEvolve

MedEvolve empowers healthcare organizations with award-winning Effective Intelligence (Ei) solutions. MedEvolve’s Ei solutions include workforce automation and intelligent analytics designed to optimize the entire revenue cycle process from financial clearance to medical billing. These solutions reduce manual work effort and ensure maximum efficiency with complete oversight and reporting on every step. MedEvolve integrates with any PM/EHR system providing unmatched transparency, automation and accountability in the revenue cycle. Additionally, effective intelligence solutions enable a remote workforce with task management, performance tracking and virtual communication tools. Increase margin, improve net collection rate and reduce overhead costs with effective intelligence from MedEvolve.

About Secureframe

Secureframe empowers businesses to build trust with customers by automating information security and compliance. Thousands of fast-growing businesses such as AngelList, Ramp, Remote, and Coda, trust Secureframe to simplify and expedite their compliance journey for global security and privacy standards such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, HIPAA, GDPR, and more. Backed by top-tier investors and corporations such as Google, Kleiner Perkins, and Accomplice Ventures, the company is amongst the Forbes list of Top 100 Startup Employers for 2023.