Company Announcement Date: January 30, 2024 FDA Publish Date: January 30, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Ice Cream/Frozen Dairy

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared peanuts Company Name: Byrne Dairy Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Mighty Fine Chocolate Ice cream

Byrne Dairy, Inc. of Syracuse, New York is voluntarily recalling its Byrne Dairy Mighty Fine Chocolate Ice Cream in half gallon cartons with a Last Date of Sale of 10/4/2024 because it may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have allergies to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product.

Product was distributed in retail stores throughout Upstate New York.

The product is packaged in ½ gallon cardboard containers printed with ‘Byrne Dairy Might Fine Chocolate Ice Cream’ with ‘Last Date of Sale: 10/4/2024’ printed on the side of the container. The recall involves no more than 250 half gallon units.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated as a result of a consumer complaint that product containing peanut butter was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of peanuts due to mislabeling of the product. As a result of a manufacturing error, the Chocolate Ice Cream may also contain peanut butter. This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers who have purchased the affected products are urged not to consume the product and dispose of it or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company by calling Ashley Casey at (315) 627-1319 for 9:00 am – 5:00 pm EST or by email at info@byrne1933.com.