Manchin Issues Personal Statement

January 30, 2024

Washington, DC— Today, Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement on Federal Co-Chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission Gayle Manchin’s health after a car accident in Birmingham, Alabama.

“On Monday, my wife Gayle and her colleague Guy Land were involved in a car accident on the way from the airport to the hotel in Birmingham, Alabama for an Appalachian Regional Commission event that was planned for today. Both were admitted to UAB Hospital and are receiving excellent care. She remains in stable condition but will stay there for a couple of days for precautionary measures. We want to thank the first responders who answered the call and were first on-site to provide assistance and support.”