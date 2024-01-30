Submit Release
February Free Trapper Training Camp to Be Held at Buffalo Ridge Refuge

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the Tennessee Fur Harvesters Association are hosting a free trapper training camp at Buffalo Ridge Refuge in Humphreys County, the weekend of Feb. 23-25.

The training camp will feature instructions on live trapline, fur handling, set making, snaring, and trap modification. The 3-day event is for all ages. Registration is limited and must be made online (Register online here.) 

Check-in for the training camp will begin with registration on Friday from 5-6:45 p.m.  Classroom instruction will be 7-9 p.m. On Saturday, activities will start with breakfast at 7 a.m. Instruction will be held throughout the day. The Sunday session is expected to conclude by noon.

Three meals will be provided on Saturday and breakfast will be provided Sunday. On-site primitive camping is available, and participants must provide their own camping gear, have appropriate clothing, and bring note taking materials. Hotels are also available approximately five minutes from the refuge.

