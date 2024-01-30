MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 1/30/2024

January 30, 2024

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol

Barrack “T” Leonardtown

23200 Leonard Hall Drive

Leonardtown, MD 20650

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: January 30, 2024

On 1/24/2024, TFC Baden conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at Hollywood Road, Hollywood, MD. While speaking with the driver of the vehicle, identified as Yaron NMN Nagavker, 39 of Silver Spring, MD, suspected Cocaine and associated paraphernalia was observed in plain view. Nagavker was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia.

On 1/25/2024, TFC Engleman responded to 22645 Washington Street, Leonardtown, MD for the report of someone trespassing. Investigation revealed that Shanae Elizabeth Dorsey, 34 of Leonardtown, MD was trespassing on private property with posted no trespassing signs. Dorsey was also found to have two active summons through the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack. Dorsey was issued a criminal citation for Trespassing: Private Property and was also served her two summons.

On 1/27/2024, TFC Black conducted a traffic stop on Sue Drive at Prather Drive, Lexington Park, MD. Investigation revealed that Llonmar Hipolito Mazariegos Soto, 33 of Lexington Park, MD was driving while under the influence and was arrested. A search incident to arrest revealed suspected Cocaine. Mazaiegos Soto was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia. He was also issued numerous traffic citations relating to driving under the influence.

The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:

On 1/23/2024, Gary Paul Gray, 58 of Clements, MD was arrested by Tpr Lewis

On 1/27/2024, Llonmar Hipolito Mazariegos Soto, 33 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Black

On 1/30/2024, Christine Renee Adams, 34 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by Cpl C. DiToto

On 1/30/2024, Amanda Nicole Haynes, 51 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 1/23/2024, Emily Grace Zetzsche, 30 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Ruel for Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana

On 1/23/2024, Damien Xavier Bonds, 41 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Black for First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault and Theft: $1,500 to Under $25,000

On 1/25/2024, John Thomas Hess, 32 of Saint Inigoes, MD was arrested by Tpr Ruel for CDS – Drug Kingpin x2, CDS – Import Into State x2, CDS – Large Amount x2, CDS – Possession With Intent to Distribute – Narcotics x2, Narcotics, Production Equipment, Con-CDS Distribute Narcotics, Narcotics/Counterfeit Possession With Intent to Distribute, and Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis

On 1/25/2024, William Curtis Anderson, 43 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Engleman for Possession of Child Pornography x12

On 1/26/2024, Wendell Marquis Spears, 34 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Sr. Tpr Oyler for Violation of Probation: Driving without a required license

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

