Versasec Launches vSEC:CMS 6.10, Enriched with Customer Perspectives

Versasec logo

Versasec

Versasec Launches vSEC:CMS 6.10, Enriched with Customer Perspectives

Versasec Launches vSEC:CMS 6.10, Enriched with Customer Perspectives

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a commitment to enhancing user experience, Version 6.10 highlights Versasec’s customer-centric innovation. In addition, the credential management leader welcomes exciting product integrations of critical players in the identity space.

“We recognize the importance of our customers’ perspectives and are eager to incorporate their feedback into our ongoing development processes. Putting customers at the center of our products is not just a commitment – it’s a fundamental principle that guides our innovation,” said Joakim Thorén, CEO and Founder of Versasec. New and existing customers are now able to download vSEC:CMS 6.10 evaluation version.

The customer-centric approach underscores Versasec’s unwavering commitment to delivering products that resonate with the needs and desires of its faithful user base.

The new version also welcomes exciting new product integrations from its key partners, such as Yubico, G+D, and Thales. Among them the YubiHSM 2, customers can now seamlessly integrate to enhance the protection of their vSEC:CMS master keys(s).

Other essential features for vSEC:CMS 6.10 include:
- Web start for user self-service tasks. Users can now initiate self-service tasks from a website, facilitating self-service tasks, including self-issuance and PIN unblocks.

- Capture and add custom user data to credentials during issuance, with the ability to modify it afterward. This feature adds another level of security, for example, for officers to validate identity against a text, a physical characteristic, or the employee’s personal information.

- vSEC:CMS now supports managing FIDO CTAP 2.1 credentials.

- Administrators can now align PIN changes with other credential tasks. This feature can allow administrators to schedule a user’s certificate renewal with a PIN change. Both tasks simultaneously can allow for higher productivity and less user activity around their credentials.

Versasec encourages its customers to actively participate in this collaborative journey by sharing their thoughts, suggestions, and ideas through designated feedback channels. By doing so, customers become integral contributors to the evolution of Versasec’s products, ensuring their voices are heard and valued.

For a complete list of features and to provide product feedback, visit https://versasec.com/docs/vsec_cms_6-10_news.pdf

Gabriela Peralta
Versasec LLC
+1 855-655-6281
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Versasec Launches vSEC:CMS 6.10, Enriched with Customer Perspectives

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Gabriela Peralta
Versasec LLC
+1 855-655-6281
Company/Organization
Versasec AB
Box 2070
Stockholm, 10312
Sweden
+1 855-655-6281
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Versasec is the leading identity and credential management software and service provider for organizations and corporations worldwide. The award-winning software offers a new approach to identity and credential management. Versasec enables the highest levels of security in an increasingly connected world with growing numbers of remote workers, online business, and threat actors. The security provided by Versasec serves as a cornerstone in every enterprise security system to fully take advantage of the digital transformation. Versasec’s products help companies of all sizes easily deploy and manage virtual and physical smarts cards, tokens, RFID, FIDO and other PKI credentials throughout their lifecycle. Software developed by Versasec is available for on-prem and private clouds or as managed services (SaaS). Versasec has offices in Sweden, USA, Germany, France, UAE, United Kingdom, Malaysia and Egypt. It is headquartered in Stockholm and Austin, TX. Its customers enjoy first-class support, maintenance, and training. Versasec’s products are available through our extensive reseller network.

Check out the Versasec blog here.

More From This Author
Versasec Launches vSEC:CMS 6.10, Enriched with Customer Perspectives
Versasec Appoints CSO in its Commitment to Service and Excellence
Versasec and Swissbit Announce Technology Partnership, Combining Forces for Most Flexible Hardware Authentication
View All Stories From This Author