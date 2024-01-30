Esmeralda Baños, Head of Product at Slidesgo, Unveils Future of AI in Education

Esmeralda Baños on AI’s Impact in Education at Slidesgo, Freepik Company

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent interview, Esmeralda Baños of Slidesgo, a Freepik Company website, shared herinsights on AI's evolving role in education. As Head of Product, Baños emphasized AI'spotential in enhancing creativity and efficiency in educational tools.

Under her leadership, Slidesgo integrates AI into trusted educational products, focusingon user experience, design, and data-driven development. The recent launch of Slidesgo AI Presentation Maker tool exemplifies this approach, the AI tool streamlines administrative tasks for teachers and educators by automating the creation of engaging presentations for students.

Baños also highlighted the importance of ethical AI use in education, considering diversity, privacy, and security. Slidesgo's products are designed to be accessible and adaptable, reflecting a commitment to diverse and inclusive learning environments.

Looking ahead, Baños envisions AI's continued impact on educational accessibility and engagement, with personalized learning experiences and improved teacher-student interactions. She advocates for a balanced and strategic adaptation of AI in business, foreseeing advancements in UX and conversational interfaces.

Baños' vision for 2024 focuses on integrating AI as a central element in product development, aiming to innovate and provide safe, practical AI experiences in education.

