Jumeirah Creekside Hotel Earns Certified Autism Center™ Designation and Joins Dubai's Accessibility Movement

Jumeirah Creekside Hotel Joins Dubai's Accessibility Movement, Becomes First Jumeirah Property to Earn Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) Designation through IBCCES

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES , February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jumeirah Creekside Hotel proudly joins Dubai's accessibility movement, achieving the notable milestone of becoming the first Jumeirah property to earn the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) status, which awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). This achievement underscores the hotel’s unwavering commitment to providing an accessible and inclusive experience for all guests, as the CAC designation is reserved for organizations committed to delivering an elevated guest experience and fostering a welcoming environment for autistic and sensory-sensitive guests and their families.

Andy Cuthbert, general manager of Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, said, "The autism certification holds immense importance for Jumeirah Creekside Hotel. It signifies our continuous effort to create an environment where empathy, understanding, and inclusivity are paramount. It's about fostering an atmosphere where every guest, including those on the autism spectrum, feels supported and valued throughout their experience."

Jumeirah Creekside Hotel's milestone represents a significant achievement in Dubai's city-wide initiative, led by the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), to establish the city as the first Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) in the Eastern Hemisphere. This designation, granted by IBCCES, is reserved for communities offering an array of autism-certified accommodations, leisure, and entertainment options to create a more inclusive and welcoming environment for autistic guests, individuals with sensory sensitivities, and their families.

As part of the certification process, hotel staff undergo training on autism and sensory awareness, equipping them with the knowledge to welcome autistic guests to the facility. Additionally, an on-site assessment was conducted to develop sensory guides — a tool designed to enhance the guest experience by providing essential information about specific facilities and locations in the hotel. These guides include details regarding lighting, noise, and other sensory inputs, empowering guests with the information they need before entering these areas.

"Jumeirah Creekside Hotel's achievement marks a significant step in Dubai's journey toward becoming a more accessible and inclusive destination. As the inaugural Jumeirah property to receive the Certified Autism Center™ designation, the hotel not only sets a model for others in the city, but also contributes to redefining hospitality standards. We hope this accomplishment will spark inspiration among fellow Jumeirah properties, urging them to join this movement and make meaningful contributions to Dubai's mission of creating a more accessible and inclusive environment." said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.

IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe for more than 20 years. IBCCES is the only global credentialing board providing travel and entertainment organizations with training and certification from subject-matter experts and autistic self-advocates, and other resources, as well as long-term support that helps them understand how to better accommodate and assist autistic or sensory-sensitive visitors and their families.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for families that lists certified destinations and connects families to other resources and each other. Each destination listed on the site has met the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About IBCCES

Delivering The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About Jumeirah Creekside Hotel

Nestled in the bustling heart of Dubai and just minutes away from Dubai International Airport, Jumeirah Creekside Hotel is a dynamic and contemporary urban hotel offering travelers an easy escape from travel hustles. The hotel fuses modern design and distinct architectural features, housing a museum-quality art collection. Its elegantly designed 292 rooms and suites offer a tranquil retreat with modern comforts and stunning views of the city skyline or Dubai Creek.

The hotel offers an energetic dining experience with diverse international cuisines. The rooftop lounge provides a stylish retreat, and the hotel’s advanced meeting facilities cater to business travelers. With exceptional sports and tennis amenities, it's a dream destination for sports fans. As the host of the prestigious Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, guests can witness top-tier tennis players in action.

Jumeirah Creekside Hotel is under Jumeirah Group, a member of Dubai holding and owner of the Jumeirah Hotels and Resorts global luxury hotel portfolio, operating a world-class 6,500 key portfolio of 26 luxury properties across 10 countries in the Middle East, Europe and Asia.