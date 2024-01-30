Submit Release
Business Awards UK Honours Innovators in the 2023 Cloud Computing Awards

Business Awards UK is delighted to present the winners of the 2023 Cloud Computing Awards

HALIFAX, UK, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --


Business Awards UK is delighted to present the winners of the 2023 Cloud Computing Awards. These awards celebrate the companies and technology leaders who have made significant contributions to the cloud computing industry. The winners have been recognised for their innovative use of technology, exceptional service delivery, and operational efficiency in the cloud computing sphere.

Business Awards UK Cloud Computing Awards 2023 Winners

  • C365Cloud - Best Use of Cloud Technology, Best Cloud Management Software
  • Candy Management Consultants - Most Innovative Cloud Application
  • The Adaptavist Group - Exceptional Cloud Service Provider
  • Resolution IT - Exceptional Customer Service in Cloud Computing
  • My Cloud PA - Most Efficient Cloud Operations

Business Awards UK Cloud Computing Awards 2023 Finalists

  • Candy Management Consultants - Exceptional Customer Service in Cloud Computing Finalist
  • The Adaptavist Group - Most Innovative Cloud Application Finalist
  • Resolution IT - Exceptional Cloud Service Provider Finalist
  • My Cloud PA - Best Use of Cloud Technology Finalist
  • Fairtech Solutions - Best Use of Cloud Technology Finalist, Most Efficient Cloud Operations Finalist
  • Candy Management Consultants - Best Cloud Management Software Finalist
  • My Cloud PA - Most Innovative Cloud Application Finalist

Business Awards UK extends warm congratulations to all the winners and finalists for their groundbreaking achievements and their role in advancing cloud computing technologies. Their dedication to innovation and customer service excellence is driving the industry forward, offering scalable, secure, and efficient solutions for businesses worldwide.

For more details about the 2023 Cloud Computing Awards or to request interviews, please contact Business Awards UK.

Company Details:

Organization: Business Awards UK

Contact Person: Mark Byrne, Director

Email: mark@business-awards.uk

Website: https://business-awards.uk

Contact Number: +441422 771042

Country: United Kingdom

City: HALIFAX

Business Awards UK Honours Innovators in the 2023 Cloud Computing Awards

