Sogelink's Digital Twin protects the Netherlands against flooding

In this article you will learn more about how Sogelink uses a Digital Twin to protect the Netherlands against the consequences of climate change, which are more urgent than ever. Looking ahead to the future, a lot of dikes, which protects the Netherlands against flooding, needs to be strengthened. This is also the case for the Lekdijk. But we cannot start with strengthening this dike until sufficient knowledge about the soil is gathered. Sogelink has developed a Digital Twin of the dike for this purpose. Such a Digital Twin saves costs and shortens the duration by enabling targeted strengthening at specific locations rather than the entire dike. This results in that it costs, for example, less time to strengthen the dike.

The challenge in the Netherlands

Roughly 26% of the Netherlands lies below sea level, and 59% is vulnerable to flooding during floods and extreme storms. To safeguard the Netherlands against flooding, many dikes have been constructed in the past. One of these dikes is the Lekdijk. This dike protects a significant part of western Netherlands. However, Dutch dikes are aging and that is why this dike must be strengthened. This becomes increasingly urgent due to rising sea levels and more extreme weather conditions.

Soil data of the dike

The Lekdijk should also be strengthened to protect the Netherlands against flooding. What needs to be done depends largely on the composition of the subsoil. Different soil types - such as clay, sand, and peat - have varying strengths and permeability to water. Therefore, it is crucial to obtain an understanding of the soil. But how? Sogelink has provided the answer.

Visualizing the subsurface via a Digital Twin

Sogelink utilizes all subsoil data from the Basic Subsurface Registry in the Netherlands (Basisregistratie Ondergrond). This includes information on the composition of the subsoil. Sogelink enhances understanding by visualizing this data in 3D. Next to that, we created a Digital Twin of the dike. This allows for optimal adaptation of the Lekdijk's design to the composition and properties of the subsoil. Consequently, a reliable risk profile of the dike is established, providing a solid foundation for measures to strengthen the dike.

By providing access to data from the Basisregistratie Ondergrond, Sogelink makes the opportunities, risks, and challenges of the subsurface more transparent. This applies not only during the exploration, planning, and execution phases of the Lekdijk's renovation but also afterward. With a Digital Twin, dikes can be continuously understood and analyzed. Sogelink can achieve this not only for the Lekdijk but also for other dikes in the Netherlands, ensuring the country remains protected against flooding.

Our Digital Twin of the Lekdijk was recognized by the jury of the BIM World Paris as our Digital Twin solution for the Lekdijk won the jury prize at this event.

