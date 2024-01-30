Brain Injury Insider Video and Podcast Celebrates 100th Episode
The video and podcast series focused on brain injury, reached this milestone on Tuesday with news of a promising new development in brain injury treatment.
Despite its prevalence in the US, brain injury remains an injury which is both misunderstood, and notably under served, in terms of media and political attention, compared with other endemic diseases.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Brain Injury attorneys De Caro & Kaplen, LLP have published the 100th episode of their video and podcast series Brain Injury Insider. First launched during the Covid-19 pandemic in late 2020, the web series focuses on the latest news and developments in traumatic brain injury (TBI), concussion, and brain injury law.
In the 100th episode, Michael V. Kaplen — host of Brain Injury Insider, and a partner in De Caro & Kaplen, LLP — discusses “deep brain stimulation”, a new technique which has been found to be effective in improving attention, planning, and organization in individuals with traumatic brain injury between the ages of 3 and 18, according to a small feasibility study reported in the Journal, Nature Medicine.
Kaplen said “While this study is small, and much more research is necessary, it suggests direct stimulation of the thalamus could treat cognitive impairment and is a promising new development for individuals living with the debilitating consequences of a traumatic brain injury.”
Previous episodes of Brain Injury Insider have covered a wide range of topics related to TBI, including; facts and myths surrounding brain injury, concussion and brain injuries in sports, developments in TBI treatment and care, and legal considerations for brain injury survivors. The series also reports on brain injury news, such as the update by Bruce Willis’ family in 2023 on his diagnosis and battle with Aphasia, a disorder that affects how an individual is able to communicate.
De Caro & Kaplen, LLP, known as The Brain Injury Law Firm® is nationally recognized for their expertise in representing survivors of traumatic brain injury, and launched the series to help increase awareness about TBI, and address what they believe is a striking disparity between the prevalence of brain injury in the United States, and the media and political attention it receives.
In 2020, Kaplen, a three-term president of the Brain Injury Association of New York State and a professorial lecturer in law at The George Washington University Law School teaching the only course in the nation on traumatic brain injury law said, “Despite its prevalence in the US, brain injury remains an injury which is both misunderstood, and notably under served, in terms of media and political attention, compared with other endemic diseases.”
Brain Injury Insider is available in video format on the firm’s website, YouTube channel, Facebook page, and Linkedin, and as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other popular platforms, and has reached tens of thousands of Americans over the past three years.
Shana De Caro, a partner in the firm and past Chairwoman of the Brain Injury Association of America says this is just a small percentage of the audience that could benefit from the information shared in the series, “Since launching Brain Injury Insider, statistics tell us our videos and podcasts have reached tens of thousands of Americans. But with over five million individuals in the United States living with the long-term consequences of traumatic brain injury, not to mention partners, family, friends, and loved ones who are also impacted day-to-day, we believe there are many, many more that could benefit from the information and advice we share. We will continue to work diligently to raise awareness of this devastating, yet silent epidemic.”
The 100th episode of Brain Injury Insider can be viewed on the firm’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kFY9THWDaf0, or downloaded in podcast form at https://www.buzzsprout.com/2021187/14404759. For more details, and to subscribe to Brain Injury Insider visit https://brainlaw.com/insider/
