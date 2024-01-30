Submit Release
Innovative 'Dopa One' Tech by Behavidence: Monitoring Dopamine Levels for Enhanced Mental Health Care

Dopa One Application (Beta)

Dopa One Initial study findings

Behavidence's Dopa One uses mobile tech to track brain dopamine, revolutionizing ADHD & Parkinson's care with 100% accuracy in initial tests.

This technology embodies our mission to harness digital innovation for the betterment of mental health care. By providing a tool that can accurately monitor brain chemistry in real-time”
— Dr. Girish Srinivasan
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Behavidence, a pioneering force in the realm of digital biomarkers for mental health, is thrilled to announce the launch of its revolutionary new AI algorithm, "Dopa One". This cutting-edge technology signifies a monumental stride in mental health care, leveraging the ubiquity of mobile phones and wearable devices to monitor and detect fluctuations in brain dopamine levels.

Dopa One harnesses the capabilities of basic sensors found in everyday mobile and wearable technology to offer unprecedented insights into neurological health. In a remarkable feat of innovation, the algorithm demonstrated a flawless 100% accuracy rate in initial tests involving 483 samples from patients undergoing ADHD medication treatments. These patients, who were taking stimulants such as methylphenidate, had their intake accurately detected solely through phone sensors, showcasing the algorithm's exceptional potential.

As Dopa One advances into its second phase of evaluation, its implications for the field of psychiatry and neurology are immense. By providing a non-invasive, highly accurate tool for monitoring dopamine levels, this technology stands to revolutionize the way psychiatrists and neurologists assess, prescribe, and measure the effectiveness of medications.

Looking ahead, the potential applications of Dopa One extend even further. Its ability to detect early signs of dopaminergic neuron degradation opens new avenues for the early diagnosis and treatment of Parkinson's disease, a condition marked by the decline of these crucial neural pathways.

In keeping with Behavidence's steadfast commitment to privacy and security, Dopa One, like all Behavidence products including the Behavidence App and Behavidence Care, does not collect any identifiable patient information. This ensures that the technology can be safely and securely integrated into both clinical and personal health management settings.

"We are immensely proud to introduce Dopa One to the world," said Dr. Girish Srinivasan, Chief Science Officer at Behavidence. "This technology embodies our mission to harness digital innovation for the betterment of mental health care. By providing a tool that can accurately monitor brain chemistry in real-time, we are opening new doors for personalized medicine and early intervention strategies."

Behavidence invites healthcare professionals, researchers, and the wider community to join in the exploration of Dopa One's capabilities and its potential to transform mental health diagnostics and treatment.

Dr. Girish Srinivasan
Behavidence
